DNA TV Show: Israel’s next step to trample Hamas – the siege of Gaza Strip

Headlines

Bigg Boss 17's Sana Raees Khan reportedly slapped with Rs 10 crore defamation suit by Faizan Ansari for this reason

'It can't be...': Devoleena Bhattacharjee reacts strongly to Vicky Jain insulting Ankita Lokhande in Bigg Boss 17

DNA TV Show: Analysis on execution order of 8 Ex-Navy officers in Qatar for allegedly spying

India gives 'Letter of Request' to France for buying 26 Rafale-M fighter jets for Navy

BJP's CM will be from backward class if elected to power in Telangana, says Amit Shah

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Bigg Boss 17's Sana Raees Khan reportedly slapped with Rs 10 crore defamation suit by Faizan Ansari for this reason

'It can't be...': Devoleena Bhattacharjee reacts strongly to Vicky Jain insulting Ankita Lokhande in Bigg Boss 17

DNA TV Show: Analysis on execution order of 8 Ex-Navy officers in Qatar for allegedly spying

10 longest running reality shows in India

10 tips to manage anxiety, fear

10 food habits that can help reverse fatty liver

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Swara Bhasker shares adorable pics from her maternity photoshoot with ‘reluctant yet sporting model’ Fahad Ahmad

In pics: Sonam Bajwa raises the temperature in sexy backless dress, flaunts her curves in sizzling beach pics

In pics: Sara Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan share adorable pics celebrating Rakhi with their brothers

Who are the 8 ex-Indian navy officers sentenced to death penalty in 'Espionage' case in Qatar?

Game-changer move: India ramps up border drone defense after Hamas attack on Israel

US destroys two Syrian facilities after its forces were attack more than 12 times | US vs Syria

Bigg Boss 17's Sana Raees Khan reportedly slapped with Rs 10 crore defamation suit by Faizan Ansari for this reason

'It can't be...': Devoleena Bhattacharjee reacts strongly to Vicky Jain insulting Ankita Lokhande in Bigg Boss 17

This Padma Bhushan awardee, pan-India star worked as makeup artist in Sylvester Stallone's film, reason will shock you

HomeAnalysis

Analysis

DNA TV Show: Israel’s next step to trample Hamas – the siege of Gaza Strip

Israel has now shown its full potential to Hamas in order to retaliate against the terror attacks in their territory by organizing the full siege and seizure of the Gaza Strip.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 26, 2023, 11:11 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Israel has been bombing Gaza from the sky for the past 20 days, which has caused heavy economic and military damage to Hamas. But now, the Israeli-Hamas war has entered a new phase. Israel has now completed preparations for the ground attack along with the sky.

On Wednesday night, Israel also showed the trailer of the ground attack to the world. when The Israeli army entered northern Gaza with battle tanks, in this video released by the Israeli army, the army can be seen entering the border of Gaza with tanks. There are also armored vehicles in this convoy of the Israeli army.

Dozens of tanks can be seen bombing after entering Gaza, during the night the Israeli army targeted Hamas bases, command centers, rocket launchers and destroyed them. The Israeli army attacked Gaza, damaging Hamas. But neither Hamas could stop Israel nor could Hamas sympathizers do anything.

By launching a ground attack in northern Gaza, Israel has sent a message to the Arab countries that its war against Hamas will not slow down. No matter how much Arab countries unite and try to save Hamas. In fact, many Arab countries consider Hamas's attacks justified and are trying to put pressure on Israel to stop this war, but Israel has vowed not to back down.

This is a big step of Israel towards completely eliminating Hamas, till now the US was preventing Israel from carrying out ground attacks. But Israel has made its intentions clear, that it will go to any extent to avenge the deaths of its citizens and eliminate Hamas.

On Wednesday, Israel just showed the trailer, the real picture of the ground attack in Gaza will be revealed in a week. Because Prime Minister Netanyahu has given a clear-cut message that the Israeli army will soon take major ground action to destroy Hamas.

The blueprint of the ground attack has been prepared. Within a week, Israel will now take major action against Gaza, planning to gain full control of the disputed territory which has caused tensions between Israel and Palestine for five decades.

While Israel and Hamas continue to be at war, the real price is being paid by the citizens of Gaza. Thousands of Gaza citizens have died due to bombings and constant attacks by Israeli military, and lakhs have been left without food and water.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

After tomato, onion rates hiked in Delhi-NCR, price per kg is…

Bigg Boss 17's Sana Raees Khan reportedly slapped with Rs 10 crore defamation suit by Faizan Ansari for this reason

Tejas director Sarvesh Mewara says Kangana Ranaut-starrer has this thing that other Air Force films don't | Exclusive

Watch: Diljit Dosanjh makes Sia sing in Punjabi, fans say 'unreal dream coming true'

Amazon Great Indian Sale 2023:Get the amazing offers on attractive jewellery up to 83% off

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Swara Bhasker shares adorable pics from her maternity photoshoot with ‘reluctant yet sporting model’ Fahad Ahmad

In pics: Sonam Bajwa raises the temperature in sexy backless dress, flaunts her curves in sizzling beach pics

In pics: Sara Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan share adorable pics celebrating Rakhi with their brothers

Streaming This Week: Scam 2003, The Freelancer, Ustaad, OTT releases to binge-watch this weekend

In pics: Shahid Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub attend Ruhaan Kapoor-Manukriti Pahwa's reception bash

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE