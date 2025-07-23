DNA TV Show: Israel's intelligence agency Mossad's Iran plan decoded

In June, when Israel and Iran were weighing each other's strength, Iran's top military commanders were being killed one by one, and among these commanders, Mossad's first target was IRGC commander Hussein Salami.

Israel's intelligence agency, Mossad, has presented some more information about its secret operation against Iran in front of the media, and these reports show that what Mossad did in Iran during the war between Israel and Iran is no less than a suspense thriller. Mossad had eliminated every target in the Iranian army one by one.

Between June 13 and June 19, when Israel and Iran were weighing each other's strength, Iran's top military commanders were being killed one by one, and among these commanders, Mossad's first target was IRGC commander Hussein Salami.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guards, an elite unit of the Iranian army under the command of Hussain Salami, was planning to attack American and Israeli interests in the Middle East. Sensing this plan, Mossad swung into action and Salami, who was said to be the best among Iranian spies, got caught in Mossad's trap. Mossad had made a close aide of Hussain Salami its agent a year ago.

Mossad sent fake news through Salami's close aide, which said that the Israeli Air Force was going to bomb Salami's house. The Mossad agent asked Salami to go to a safe house, and when Salami reached there, Israel fired a missile at that safe house and killed Salami. Mossad knew that if Iran's IRGC command was targeted, the morale of the Iranian army would fall badly. That is why, after Salami, a mission was prepared to eliminate another IRGC general; this time, the target was IRGC's aerospace chief Amir Ali Hajideh.

Mossad had imitated the voice of a top Iranian leader, and a call was made to Hajideh through this imitated voice. In this call, Hajideh was asked to come to a small military base outside Tehran. Hajideh had also called his subordinates for a meeting, and as soon as this group reached the specified place, the Israeli Air Force fired a missile. That is, along with Hajideh, the officers working under him were also eliminated.

When Iran and Israel were firing missiles at each other, Mossad had only one target: to spread so much terror in Iran's intelligence structure and Iran's army that the Iranian intelligence agency and army could not take any major step. The third victim of these intentions of Mossad was.

Iran has not been able to recover from this terror named Mossad to date. One month has passed since the ceasefire, but still arrests are being made in the name of Mossad in Iran because Iran has understood that Mossad and its agents have made their presence felt in every area of Iran.