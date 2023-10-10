DNA TV Show: Israel-Palestine war continues, Hamas prepare vehicles disguised as Israeli police cars for assault

Israel has attacked more than 1700 targets in Gaza since the beginning of the war on October 7. Israeli Defense Forces have bombed 475 Rocket Centers, 23 Strategic Sites and 22 Underground bases of Hamas in Gaza.

Following a triple attack by the Gaza-based Palestinian militant group Hamas on Israel on Saturday, which resulted in over 1,600 fatalities on both sides, the Israeli government on Monday formally declared war while Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to reduce the militant group to "rubble."

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed on Tuesday that their first investigations revealed Hamas had around 20 vehicles painted to look Israeli that were used to bring terrorists into Israel before their heinous attack.

The vehicles employed by the terrorists included at least eight off-road motorcycles that were among the first to cross the border and gain control of IDF bases, as well as five to six pick-up trucks for future incursions. Some other vehicles had tags identifying them as being owned by prominent Hamas commanders.

In one incident, the IDF found a French tourist who had been kidnapped from a rave in southern Israel stashed in the cargo compartment of a Hamas terrorists' vehicle. Uncertainty surrounds how many other vehicles Hamas was able to bring back into the Gaza Strip, but the organization was so successful that at least three armoured IDF jeeps outfitted with cutting-edge communications technology were taken.

Early on in the incursion, Hamas troops positioned pick-up truck roadblocks at crucial intersections near southern Israeli neighbourhoods, preventing Israeli soldiers from entering the settlements where the worst atrocities took place.

Long-lasting combat between IDF and police troops and the terrorists who were obstructing intersections was required. The report stated that the terrorists had the upper hand at each such barrier and had multiple anti-tank units to strike armoured vehicles seeking to bolster Israeli security troops.

The 60 terrorists who made up the Hamas elite unit then dispersed to various areas in the south after learning that they had been successful in capturing Israeli settlements and IDF posts.

Israel today claimed that it has killed Hamas Finance Minister Abu Shamla. Apart from this, another terrorist of Hamas has also been killed.