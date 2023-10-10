Headlines

Laapataa Ladies: Kiran Rao's directorial comeback receives standing ovation at Toronto International Film Festival

After Taare Zameen Par, Aamir Khan announces Sitaare Zameen Par, actors says this film will make you laugh: Watch

DNA TV Show: Israel-Palestine war continues, Hamas prepare vehicles disguised as Israeli police cars for assault

PAK vs SL: Mohammad Rizwan becomes 2nd Pakistan wicket-keeper to hit hundred in ODI World Cup history

Wordle 844 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for October 11

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Laapataa Ladies: Kiran Rao's directorial comeback receives standing ovation at Toronto International Film Festival

After Taare Zameen Par, Aamir Khan announces Sitaare Zameen Par, actors says this film will make you laugh: Watch

DNA TV Show: Israel-Palestine war continues, Hamas prepare vehicles disguised as Israeli police cars for assault

Benefits of rock sugar (mishri)

7 famous Durga Puja pandals of Delhi

8 Benefits of ice bath

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Inside Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's wedding venue Leela Palace, where events cost Rs 2 crore, rooms 1 lakh per night

In pics: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s first official appearance as husband and wife

In pics: Ranbir Kapoor cuts birthday cake, celebrates his special day with media, fans

Israel Hamas War: Tension escalates in India after 18,000 stranded Indians in Israel Seek Help

Israel Hamas War: Conflict turns deadly; Hamas threatens to kill hostages after Israel attacks Gaza

World Mental Health Day 2023 : Is binge eating a mental disorder?

Laapataa Ladies: Kiran Rao's directorial comeback receives standing ovation at Toronto International Film Festival

After Taare Zameen Par, Aamir Khan announces Sitaare Zameen Par, actors says this film will make you laugh: Watch

Naagin actress Madhura Naik says Hamas killed cousin, brother-in-law in front of their kids in Israel: 'How inhumane...'

HomeAnalysis

Analysis

DNA TV Show: Israel-Palestine war continues, Hamas prepare vehicles disguised as Israeli police cars for assault

Israel has attacked more than 1700 targets in Gaza since the beginning of the war on October 7. Israeli Defense Forces have bombed 475 Rocket Centers, 23 Strategic Sites and 22 Underground bases of Hamas in Gaza.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 10, 2023, 11:41 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Following a triple attack by the Gaza-based Palestinian militant group Hamas on Israel on Saturday, which resulted in over 1,600 fatalities on both sides, the Israeli government on Monday formally declared war while Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to reduce the militant group to "rubble." 

Israel has attacked more than 1700 targets in Gaza since the beginning of the war on October 7. Israeli Defense Forces have bombed 475 Rocket Centers, 23 Strategic Sites and 22 Underground bases of Hamas in Gaza. 

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed on Tuesday that their first investigations revealed Hamas had around 20 vehicles painted to look Israeli that were used to bring terrorists into Israel before their heinous attack.

The vehicles employed by the terrorists included at least eight off-road motorcycles that were among the first to cross the border and gain control of IDF bases, as well as five to six pick-up trucks for future incursions. Some other vehicles had tags identifying them as being owned by prominent Hamas commanders.

In one incident, the IDF found a French tourist who had been kidnapped from a rave in southern Israel stashed in the cargo compartment of a Hamas terrorists' vehicle. Uncertainty surrounds how many other vehicles Hamas was able to bring back into the Gaza Strip, but the organization was so successful that at least three armoured IDF jeeps outfitted with cutting-edge communications technology were taken.

Early on in the incursion, Hamas troops positioned pick-up truck roadblocks at crucial intersections near southern Israeli neighbourhoods, preventing Israeli soldiers from entering the settlements where the worst atrocities took place.

Long-lasting combat between IDF and police troops and the terrorists who were obstructing intersections was required. The report stated that the terrorists had the upper hand at each such barrier and had multiple anti-tank units to strike armoured vehicles seeking to bolster Israeli security troops.

The 60 terrorists who made up the Hamas elite unit then dispersed to various areas in the south after learning that they had been successful in capturing Israeli settlements and IDF posts.

Israel today claimed that it has killed Hamas Finance Minister Abu Shamla. Apart from this, another terrorist of Hamas has also been killed. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Hamas threatens to kill Israel hostages over Gaza strikes, Netanyahu vows to change 'Middle East'

Watch: Suryakumar Yadav's reaction while snacking during Ind vs Aus World Cup match goes viral

State Elections 2023: MP, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Mizoram poll dates announced; counting on December 3

This highest-paid contestant of Bigg Boss history took Rs 2 crore for 3 days, and it’s not Sidharth, Tejasswi or Hina

To seek help is sign of courage: On World Mental Health Day, Gul Panag, Shruti Seth, Shweta Kawatraa talk mental health

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Inside Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's wedding venue Leela Palace, where events cost Rs 2 crore, rooms 1 lakh per night

In pics: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s first official appearance as husband and wife

In pics: Ranbir Kapoor cuts birthday cake, celebrates his special day with media, fans

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha share glimpse of ‘Chadha-Chopra war’ from ‘not-so traditional’ pre-wedding rituals

Ananya Panday channels her inner Dream Girl in yellow saree, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE