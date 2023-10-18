Headlines

Analysis

DNA TV Show: Israel-Hamas continue to play blame game over bombing Gaza hospital, killing 500

A bomb hit a hospital in Gaza, instantly killing 500 innocent citizens seeking treatment and refuge. However, Israel and Hamas continue to play their blame game.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 18, 2023, 11:04 PM IST

Wars are fought by two countries, but the price is paid by ordinary innocent people who have nothing to do with war. This is what is happening in the war between Israel and Hamas. The people of Israel and Gaza are bearing the brunt of this, those who are being killed unnecessarily.

At 7 p.m. on Tuesday, 500 people died simultaneously at Gaza City's Ahli Arab City Hospital, where a rocket fell and the hospital caught fire. It is being claimed that most of the women and children have died in the attack on this hospital. The hospital already had hundreds of refugees along with patients injured in the attacks, who had taken shelter in the hospital to avoid attacks.

This attack shows that the loss of civilian lives is a great tragedy that cannot be justified under any circumstances. Whether the civilians are from Israel or Gaza, the attack was carried out by Hamas or Israel. It doesn't matter. Targeting civilians is not a show of courage or strength but a show of cowardice.

So the question is, who fired the rocket that fell on the Gaza hospital? While Hamas maintains that it was a rocket fired by the Israeli Defence Force (IDF), Israel claims that it was a rocket misfired by the terror group on its own territory.

The blame game can only be resolved on the basis of evidence. And Israel has also presented much evidence related to this attack to the world on the basis of which he is saying that Hamas itself killed its own people with its own rocket.

As soon as the news of the death of five hundred people after a rocket fell on Gaza City's Ahli Arab City Hospital, all Islamic countries blamed Israel for genocide.

An Israeli IDF official said, “I want to give you an announcement of the event that occurred in the hospital in Gaza. I can confirm that an analysis of IDF operational systems indicates that a barrage of rockets was fired by terrorists in Gaza passing in close proximity to the al-Ahli Al-Mahdi hospital in Gaza at the time it was hit.”

However, many people are finding it hard to believe Israel’s claim of being innocent since IDF has bombed residential areas and schools to hunt down Hamas militants in Gaza, due to which several innocent civilians have died.

While Israel and Hamas continue to play the blame game over the bombings in Gaza, the price is being paid by the hundreds of innocent civilians who continue to seek refuge in the war-torn area.

