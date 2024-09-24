DNA TV Show: Israel fights on two fronts, its airstrikes kill over 550 in Lebanon

The Lebanese Health Ministry said the strikes since Monday killed at least 558 people, including 50 children and 94 women, and wounded more than 1,800 people.

Israel is a small country, even smaller than Manipur in India. But this country of the world is equipped with massive power. Israel never spares its enemies. Right now, it is fighting on two fronts simultaneously. Israel's force in Gaza has become death for Hamas terrorists. Israel has now started airstrikes on its enemy number 2 Hezbollah. For the last two days, Israel's Air Force has been on a mission to eliminate Hezbollah terrorists. It is killing Hezbollah terrorists one by one.

Israel has carried out the deadliest attack on Hezbollah in the last two decades, in which more than 100 terrorists have been killed. This revenge of Israel has caused a stampede in Lebanon. The Israeli Air Force has dropped so many bombs on Lebanon that the air of Lebanon is filled with the smell of gunpowder. It seems that Lebanon is now going to become another Gaza, where there is be only destruction, devastation.

The Israeli Air Force has turned Southern Lebanon and Bekaa Valley, considered to be the strongholds of Hezbollah, into smoke in the last 24 hours. The IDF has carried out air strikes targeting 1600 places of Hezbollah in Lebanon. More than 550 people died in the Israeli attack including 94 women and 50 children. More than 1600 people are injured.

Thousands fled from southern Lebanon with the two sides on the brink of all-out war. In Beirut and the coastal city of Sidon, displaced families slept in shelters hastily set up in schools. On September 22, Hezbollah fired more than 200 rockets and drones at northern Israel. Six Israelis were injured in this attack by Hezbollah, while many houses were destroyed due to the falling of rockets. After this attack, an emergency was imposed in Israel, but just a few hours later, Israeli fighter jets started raining ammunition from the skies of Lebanon.