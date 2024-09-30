Twitter
Analysis

Analysis

DNA TV Show: Is Tirupati laddus case being used for political gains?

TDP has said it stands by what was said on the issue and that it was also ready for a central probe.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Sep 30, 2024, 11:38 PM IST

DNA TV Show: Is Tirupati laddus case being used for political gains?
Supreme Court on Monday questioned Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu's intentions on Tirupati Laddu row. Was ghee containing animal fat really used in Tirupati temple's laddoos? Or was this issue used for political gains?

A hearing was held in the Supreme Court on the use of ghee-containing fat in Tirupati temple's prasad, in which the Andhra Pradesh government and Tirupati temple administration were badly cornered. Supreme Court asked the Andhra Pradesh government, "do you have any basis on which you have concluded that contaminated ghee was used in Tirupati temple's laddoos?"

Andhra Pradesh government said that we have the lab report. Supreme Court said the initial report says that this was not the material that was used to make Prasadam. Andhra government said that since the last few years ghee has been procured from private companies, and there were complaints about its quality. The top court asked whether the ghee which was not good was used for Prasadam? Andhra government said that it is investigating it.

Now this reveals two things. First - there is no evidence that the ghee samples taken for lab test were used to make prasadam. Second - Tirupati Temple's laddus were not tested to find out that ghee mixed with animal fat was found in laddus. Today, the Supreme Court has asked many such questions from the Andhra Pradesh government, which may be bitter for Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu.

READ | MUDA scam: ED books Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah in money laundering case

Was CM Naidu's claim on Tirupati laddus political? After his statement, not only Tirupati but temples across the country started losing faith in Prasad. Is there really a reason for this anger and resentment? Because the Supreme Court has said that till now there is no concrete evidence that can prove that adulterated ghee was used in the Laddu Prasad. Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Monday said a thorough probe will be conducted over the alleged use of animal fat to make the famous Tirupati laddus (consecrated sweet) during the previous YSRCP regime.

