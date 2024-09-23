Twitter
DNA TV Show: Is there a big conspiracy behind Tirupati prasad adulteration?

Tirupati laddu row: FSSAI issues show cause notice to ghee supplier, asks why its...

India's richest actress received Rs 25 as her first salary, became biggest female star, died young and penniless at...

FM Nirmala Sitharaman clarifies her remark on EY employee's death case, says 'Not victim...'

US proposes to ban Chinese software after President Biden and PM Modi's summit

Analysis

DNA TV Show: Is there a big conspiracy behind Tirupati prasad adulteration?

After Tirupati laddu incident, Mankameshwar temple in Lucknow has banned offerings bought from outside.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Sep 24, 2024, 12:07 AM IST

DNA TV Show: Is there a big conspiracy behind Tirupati prasad adulteration?
Is there a big conspiracy being hatched against Hinduism in the entire country? There are attacks on Hindu festivals and the discovery of prasad containing animal fat in Tirupati Temple. These are some of the incidents that have forced us to think. Now the question is not when will action be taken against those who adulterated the prasad? But the question is under what mentality was an important Hindu religious place being desecrated?

Tirupati Balaji has a special significance for Hindus all over the world. Did some people, as part of a conspiracy to insult Hinduism, plan the game of mixing fat in the prasad? We are connecting all these links because the discovery of fat-containing prasad in a famous Hindu religious place like Tirupati Balaji has spread fear among Hindus about religious places across the country.

Due to the conspiracy against Hindu religious places regarding Prasad, big religious places are giving proof of the purity of prasad. To instil faith in the devotees, the Shirdi Sai Baba temple administration has given a demo of the purity and quality of Prasad. The fear of Tirupati was also seen in Lucknow. A special rule has been made for the devotees in the Mankameshwar temple here. From now on, bringing market prasad to the temple is prohibited. Devotees will have to bring home-made prasad or dry fruits.

According to the Mahants of the temple, rules have been made to maintain the sanctity of the temple. The mistrust spread in temples across the country is the effect of the politics over the Tirupati Balaji temple. The adulteration of the prasad of the Tirupati temple is also due to the doubt expressed in the report. Doubt gives rise to controversy, and controversy starts politics.

Meanwhile, FSSAI has issued a show cause notice to a Tamil Nadu-based firm for allegedly supplying substandard ghee to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam, official sources said on Monday. The food regulator asked A R Dairy Food Private Ltd why its central licence should not be suspended for contravention of the provisions of the Food Safety and Standards (Food Products Standards and Food Additives) Regulation, 2011.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
