Analysis

DNA TV Show: Is the UN siding with Hamas over Israel after Gaza hospital bombing?

The UN condemned the attack on a Gaza hospital, seemingly siding with Hamas over Israel after 500 innocent people lost their lives after the bombing.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 19, 2023, 10:42 PM IST

The Israeli army with destroyer battle tanks is stationed on the Gaza border, from where attacks are being carried out targeting Hamas targets in Gaza. Gaza is also suffering heavy losses in these attacks of Israel, with hundreds of civilians losing their lives after a bomb was dropped on a hospital in the war torn area, killing over 500 innocent people.

By firing missiles and rockets from the Gaza border, Israel is destroying Hamas bases in the Gaza Strip and taking revenge for the killing of its citizens by Hamas militants. The thinking of the United Nations about this is also under question. 

While the UN has condemned the actions of Israel for attacking Gaza and killing hundreds of citizens as a result, it seems to be taking a soft approach to the actions of Hamas, a terror group that launched a deadly attack on Israel killing over 1200 people.

On this selective approach, Israel and the United States have shown a mirror to the United Nations. In fact, on Wednesday, Brazil presented a proposal to the United Nations regarding the Israel-Hamas war. There were two things in this proposal. First - to condemn Hamas's attacks on Israel and second - to call for a ceasefire to deliver humanitarian aid to the Palestinians in Gaza.

However, the US used its veto power to block the passage of the resolution. The US vetoed it because the UN resolution did not say anything about Israel's right to self-defense. By the way, the way the United Nations is unilaterally accusing Israel of war crimes in the Israel-Hamas war is very suspicious in itself.

Does the UN only see Israeli rockets and missiles falling into Gaza, while Hamas continues to carry out air strikes on Israel? Israel has now made it clear that if Israel's attacks are to stop, the United Nations should appeal to Hamas to release Israeli hostages. But Israel has now extended its heart and allowed humanitarian aid to reach the ordinary citizens of Gaza with certain conditions in place.

Israel has announced that it will not stop Egypt's humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip. The condition is that only the supply of food, water, and medicines will be allowed. Israel has also announced that it can approve humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip from its territory. But the condition is that Hamas should first release its hostages.

Israel has expressed its sympathy for the people of the Gaza Strip by allowing humanitarian aid to reach the Gaza Strip via Egypt. And it has given the message that its enmity is only with Hamas terrorists, its purpose is not to kill the common people of Gaza. However, the UN has decided to turn a blind eye to the gesture made by Israel, only condemning them for the attacks while not saying a word against Hamas.

