Lawrence Bishnoi has recently been at the center of attention due to the high-profile murder case of Baba Siddique, a well-known figure in Mumbai's political landscape. Following this incident, the Delhi Police’s Special Cell arrested seven shooters connected to Bishnoi’s gang. During questioning, these shooters revealed important information, including that Bishnoi is called "Guru Ji" within the gang. This nickname was given by Anmol Bishnoi, Lawrence’s brother. Just before the attack on Siddique, one of the shooters called Anmol, showing the power Lawrence holds over his gang.

The story behind Lawrence’s nickname is interesting. He has claimed to live as a Brahmachari, which means he chooses to remain celibate or unmarried. This is significant because it suggests a level of self-control often linked to religious beliefs. It has also come to light that many members of his gang also choose not to marry or have girlfriends. This lifestyle choice may be based on the idea that having personal relationships can make gang members vulnerable during conflicts, putting them and their families at risk. By avoiding emotional connections, they might believe they can operate more freely in the dangerous world of crime.

Additionally, Lawrence’s lawyer, Rajni Khatri, has made statements that have drawn public interest. She claims that while in jail, Bishnoi observes fasts and prays daily. This raises questions about his true intentions: Is he genuinely committed to religious practices, or is he trying to change how people see him? By portraying himself as a religious person, is he attempting to distract attention from his criminal background?

The pressure on the Bishnoi gang has increased significantly. Anmol Bishnoi, Lawrence's brother, now faces a bounty of Rs 10 lakh announced by the National Investigation Agency (NIA). This bounty is linked to his alleged involvement in the murder case and a shooting incident at Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s home. Reports suggest that Anmol and another gang member, Goldie Brar, are running their operations from abroad, particularly from the U.S. and Canada. This international connection adds complexity to the investigation and shows the reach of organized crime.