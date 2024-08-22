DNA TV Show: Is it time to regulate the regulators like Sebi?

A JPC investigation is being demanded against Madhavi Buch so that the whole truth can come out.

After the revelations of Hindenburg, the demand for the resignation of SEBI Chief Madhavi Buch has intensified. Today, Congress also protested about this, while now the demand for monitoring of SEBI has also started. After the way Madhavi Buch was accused of benefiting Adani's companies for her personal benefit in the Hindenburg report, the demand for an investigation against Madhavi Buch has intensified. Congress also protested about this today and demanded the resignation of Madhavi Buch.

A JPC investigation is being demanded against Madhavi Buch so that the whole truth can come out. At the same time, after this revelation of Hindenburg, there are many serious questions about SEBI. The question has arisen on the credibility of SEBI and its functioning. Therefore, now the demand has started to rise whether the time has come to regulate the regulators as well.

After this matter, the big questions are:

Does Sebi have sufficient transparency and accountability for its actions and decisions?

Does Sebi clearly present its actions and decisions to the public?

Is there regular and independent monitoring of Sebi's functioning?

Is its activities independently audited, and is there any need for improvement in this process?

Does Sebi have a strong whistle-blower protection mechanism

How promptly does Sebi take corrective action after its failures and criticisms?

Has Sebi taken the necessary steps after past mishaps?

These questions have also arisen because now there is a demand to review Sebi's monitoring system, transparency, and accountability so that better monitoring can be done in future. This has become more important because stock market regulators are responsible for enforcing laws, making rules, and monitoring market activities to keep trading fair. They also keep an eye on the activities of brokerage firms, stock exchanges, and other financial institutions.

But if there is any irregularity in it, then the markets can be badly affected and this will be a big hurdle in the path of India becoming a developed country. After the name of Madhavi Buch came up in the Hindenburg report, there was talk of investigating it and now many big financial experts in the country believe that a regulation committee should also be formed to look into the functioning of SEBI.