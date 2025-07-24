This superstar to hoist tricolour at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne; not Shah Rukh Khan, Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth, Jr NTR
Hari Hara Veera Mallu box office collection day 1: Pawan Kalyan film beats Vakeel Saab to become his biggest opener, mints Rs...
IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 2 Highlights: England dominate day two as batting blitz overshadows Rishabh Pant's heroics, trail India by 133 runs
DNA TV Show: Is Europe becoming 'unsafe' for Indians?
Viral video: Daler Mehndi’s ‘Tunak Tunak Tun’ makes Japanese audience dance in perfect rhythm, WATCH
Meet Unnati Hooda, 17-year-old PV Sindhu fan who stunned her idol to enter China Open quarter-finals
Hiten Tejwani addresses comparisons between Smriti Irani's Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa: 'Jo cheez achi nahi hai...'
Noida Metro: Centre approves Aqua Line extension from Depot Station to...; project to be completed in...
Hulk Hogan dies at 71: 5 records that prove he was true wrestling legend
Sachin Tendulkar can't keep calm over Rishabh Pant's bravery, LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka's classy message wins hearts
Legendary WWE wrestler Hulk Hogan dies at 71
BIG tension for Pakistan, China, as India gears up to acquire 2-3 squadrons of fifth-generation fighter jets from...
BIG win for Azim Premji as Wipro bags multi-year deal from...; to design...
Not Ishan Kishan! Ex-CSK star emerges as shock contender to replace Rishabh Pant for final Test against England
Hariyali Teej 2025: Date, timings, significance, and rituals, all you need to know
Balochistan crisis deepens further as thousands protest against enforced disappearances, Pakistan Army...
Tamannaah Bhatia stuns in two dreamy looks for Rahul Mishra at ICW 2025, see pics
Coolie director Lokesh Kanagaraj makes big revelation about Rajinikanth: 'Sir was busy in last two schedules with...'
Elon Musk praises Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai, Will Google and xAI work together soon?
ACC meeting ends in deadlock, fate of Asia Cup 2025 hangs in balance as India's big call awaited
'Why can't we have this': Indian vlogger’s honest take on Hong Kong vs India triggers debate
EPFO brings major update as members can now check PF balance, passbook on...
'I want Elon': US President Donald Trump changes tone on Tesla boss weeks after 'big ugly fight', here's what happened
Meet IPS Rashi Dogra Duddi, whose grand farewell in Rajasthan attended by Jackie Shroff, Kartik Aaryan
IND vs ENG: Rishabh Pant creates history in Manchester, breaks Rohit Sharma's massive WTC record
Did Ahaan Panday date Suhana Khan? Saiyaara actor's old video with The Archies actress goes viral - Watch
THIS Indian conglomerate's market cap soars to Rs 3,784,000,000,000,000, more than Pakistan's Budget, as...
Uorfi Javed reveals her face without lip fillers and swelling: 'I’ve used a lip plumper...'
GOOD news for central government employees as they can now avail 30-day leave to..., details inside
Good news for Alakh Pandey as PhysicsWallah gets key approval for...; becomes first edtech firm to...
Meet woman, couldn't speak English, once worked at Ratan Tata's TCS, cleared ISRO, BARC exams; later cracked UPSC with AIR..., she is...
Watch: Rishabh Pant gets standing ovation from Manchester crowd for courageous return to bat with fractured foot
Ex-IAS officer Kashish Mittal wins hearts as he sings 'Andaaz-e-Karam' song, WATCH viral video
Triptii Dimri's rumoured beau Sam Merchant agrees with post trolling Kartik Aaryan's 'bhikhari' look: 'Saiyaara ne...'
Viral Video: Dog, trapped in 200-ft gorge, rescued after 2 days; netizens say, 'not all heroes wear capes', WATCH
Team India set for blockbuster white-ball return to England in 2026; Women's historic Lord's Test confirmed
Triptii Dimri reveals her sister got stressed after reading every hate comment against actress post Animal: 'She realised...'
How will India-UK FTA impact Indian economy? Sectors like agriculture, pharma, jewelry, electronics will be...
Bad news for Anil Ambani as Reliance Infra, RPower shares drop by 5% after ED raids, market cap reaches...
Saiyaara star Aneet Padda denies selfie request from fan, netizens have mixed reactions; WATCH viral video
Bad news for Saiyaara fans, OTT release to be postponed amid blockbuster run, film will now stream on..., after...
Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Industries Ltd shares slip 2%, is it due to EU sanctions on Russian oil?
India, UK sign landmark Free Trade Agreement; check what gets cheaper and what gets costlier for India
Aadhaar update rules: How many times can you change your name, address and mobile number?
Meet one of highest-paid executives, who earns Rs 155 crore, runs leading firm, not Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani
Viral video: Mumbai woman films reel dancing on car bonnet while boyfriend drives, netizens say 'arrest her'
Meet man who is under investigation for owning 115 plots, 'highest ever' by any Indian officer, he is from...
Big boost for Team India as Rishabh Pant available to bat in Manchester Test, BCCI confirms Day 2 return
The Chandelier Fan Gets Big: Oltao Changes the Aesthetic of the Ceiling with Technology and Scale
Gautam Adani earns Rs 5380000000 profit as this company announces Q1 results, revenue rises by...
Massive setback for Virat Kohli as Karnataka govt approves stampede probe report; RCB, cops to face action
Meet actress who made debut at 13, worked in only 3 films in 9 years, suddenly quit acting, went underground 37 years ago after Dawood Ibrahim..., is now..
Meet woman, 'beauty with brain', who left medical studies, cracked UPSC exam not once but twice with AIR..., she is from...
Himachal Pradesh: 5 dead, several injured as HRTC bus falls into gorge in Sarkaghat
Pakistan PM Shehbaz begs for talk with India as Modi govt continues to punish Pakistan due to...
Kamal Haasan reviews Fahadh Faasil, Vadivelu-starrer Maareesan, calls it 'a delightful creation': 'Beneath its humour lies...'
BIG blow to Pakistan as its passport ranked among 'least powerful' globally due to..., check India's position
IND vs ENG: Why Dhruv Jurel can't bat as Rishabh Pant's replacement in Manchester Test?
Not Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, THIS small city in India tops the list for extra-marital affairs in 2025, check full list here
Will the Brown Revolution 2.0 bring the next big step in growth of Indian economy?
Rakesh Roshan blamed Madhuri Dixit for Shah Rukh Khan's Koyla failure, allegedly said 'she wasn’t...'
Who is Vikas Barala, BJP MP's son, facing stalking case, appointed law officer?
Himachal Pradesh: At least 5 killed, 20 injured after bus falls into gorge in Mandi, here's what we know so far
Johny Lever's daughter Jamie Lever reveals she was asked to strip on video call by...': 'Imagine there is a 50-year-old man and you are...'
US President Donald Trump's BIG message to Microsoft, Google, over hiring in India, says, 'Those days are over'
India-UK sign free trade agreement during PM Modi's meeting with Keir Starmer
Will US tech giants like Google, Microsoft stop hiring Indians under pressure from Donald Trump? Silicon Valley may suffer as...
This infrastructure company secures up to Rs 5000 crore worth of orders; not Reliance Infra, Tata Projects, it is..
'Saiyaara proves we don't need to have the baggage of huge stars': Tejas Deoskar says Aneet Padda-Ahaan Panday film gives 'great lease of...' | Exclusive
Little girls energetic dance to Amir Khan, Kajol's Chanda Chamke goes viral, netizens say 'This performance should go...'
SBI PO Admit Card 2025 to be released soon at sbi.co.in, know how to download hall tickets
'What creativity': UP Police gets creative with ‘Saiyaara’ twist to highlight road safety
Meet Tummala Snikitha, NEET topper with 99.9 percentile, secured AIR 3, got admission in...
UPI is free for all, then how did Google Pay, PhonePe earn over Rs 5000 crore without selling a single product? Know their business model
How UnicoConnect Empowers Businesses with Scalable Apps Using No-Code Platforms like Xano?
'I am not even sure...': Hailey Bieber finally breaks silence on Justin Bieber divorce rumours, singer's mental health struggles
Election of vice president: BJP-led NDA or Congress-led INDIA, who may win?
After Coldplay kiss cam scandal, Astronomer CEO Andy Byron's wife Megan Kerrigan is living 'low-key' at...
Hari Hara Veera Mallu movie review: Pawan Kalyan's engaging period drama ends with high expectations for Part 2, Bobby Deol is scene-stealer despite limited role
Ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi 2025, Bombay HC makes BIG changes for visarjan; says...
Rishabh Pant out of England Test series? THIS star cricketer from Kavya Maran's SRH could replace him
Reliance Infrastructure, Reliance Power issue statements after ED raids on businesses linked to Anil Ambani
Taxpayers Alert! ITR filing 2025 deadline not same for all: Here's all you need to know
Does 'Raj' in Yash Raj Films stand for yesteryear superstar Rajesh Khanna? New biography states 'they had unofficial agreement that...'
This is world’s longest Metro network with 508 stations, 20 lines, 10 million daily passengers, not Delhi, London, New York, it is located in...
Meet actor who was called 'flop master', then became superstar, did 30 films with one heroine, became 'Mahanayak' before Amitabh, he is..
Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw shares BIG update on Rs 108000 crore bullet train project, Gujarat-Maharashtra stretch to be completed by...
Election of Vice President: Why are ballot papers and not EVMs used? What is system of single transferable vote?
IND vs ENG 4th Test: Rishabh Pant achieves this unique record, becomes first wicketkeeper-batter in Test history to...
Were Ahaan Panday and Tara Sutaria dating? Viral photo of Saiyaara star on one knee sparks reactions online
Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra's iconic song to be recreated in Don 3, will feature Ranveer Singh with..., name is..
Mumbai Train Blasts: Supreme Court stays Bombay HC verdict acquitting 12 accused
'Established through my popularity': Ahaan Panday's statement claiming he is NOT related to Chunky Panday goes viral
India's highest paid model debuted with Sridevi, was so hated for 10-second scene that he quit Bollywood, left India forever, changed his name to..., is now..
Russian plane crashes in Amur, kills all 49 on board
Columbia University agrees to pay USD 200 million fine to Donald Trump administration: Here's why
Day after attack on Indian student, Hindu temple vandalised in Australia with racist graffiti like 'Go home brown..', here's what we know so far
ED conducts raids at businesses linked to Anil Ambani
Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant visit London's Swaminarayan Temple days after their first wedding anniversary, Mukesh Ambani joins them, watch viral video
Hari Hara Veera Mallu X review: Pawan Kalyan creates 'mass hysteria' in cinemas, fans hails his film 'perfect blend' of emotions with 'rich visuals'
ANALYSIS
An Indian man was brutally attacked by a mob in Ireland's Dublin. The incident occurred in the Tallaght area in south-west Dublin when a gang of around 10 teenagers, aged 15 to 16 years attacked him.
Is Europe becoming hell for Hindus and Indians? Are Hindus being selectively targeted in Europe? Is Europe no longer a place to live? In the past week, two major attacks have taken place on Indians. On July 19, a man ate chicken at ISKCON's Govinda restaurant in London. Knowing that this is a vegetarian restaurant, the YouTuber ate non-vegetarian food to tease the employees here. He attacked the religious sentiments of Hindus. On the same day, just 500 km from London, an Indian man was attacked in Dublin, the capital of Ireland. He was beaten to death in public just because he is an Indian.
This man was attacked with a knife and blade while going to the temple. The attackers hit him so hard on his face and head, covered in blood. The attackers not only beat up this Indian man but also snatched his phone, money and clothes. The Indian man would have lost his life if a local woman had not helped him.
What happened in Ireland is the horrifying face of racial hatred because minor children of 14 to 15 years of age were involved in this attack. The hatred reached its limit when the police wrote this attack as an alleged attack. That is, this deadly attack was termed as an alleged attack.
Why Europe is becoming hell for Indians
Between 2020 and 2024, there were 12 incidents of attack on Indians in Britain in which 1 person died. In these 4 years, there were 11 attacks on Indians in Germany as well. There have been six incidents of attack on Indians in Ireland. Three incidents of attack on Indians have also come to light in Italy. That is, in four years, Indians have been attacked 41 times in Europe.
This hatred against Indians is happening when Indians present in these countries are becoming a part of their progress. The citizens of the country who are attacking Indians, don't they know how much Indians are contributing to running their country? Indians are only 1% of the population of Europe. But these 1% Indians pay 4% of the taxes in Europe. The population of Indians in America is just 1.5% but Indians pay 6% of the total taxes of America. Similarly, the population of Indians in Australia is just 2.5% but Indians contribute to 6% of their taxes.
READ | Meet IPS Rashi Dogra Duddi, whose grand farewell in Rajasthan attended by Jackie Shroff, Kartik Aaryan
Whatever these countries have given to the Indian citizens living abroad, Indians have returned many times more to them. Despite this, what are the Indians getting? Hatred and this hatred is especially visible in European countries.
Europe is not only becoming hell for Indians, but the people living here are also feeling insecure now. Indians are only 1% of the population of Europe. But these 1% Indians pay 4% of the taxes in Europe. The population of Indians in America is just 1.5% but Indians pay 6% of the total taxes of America. Similarly, the population of Indians in Australia is just 2.5% but Indians contribute to 6% of their taxes.
Earlier people used to go to European countries to earn money and live a better life, but in the last 10 years, the situation here has been going from bad to worse, and this is the reason why today Europe is no less than a hell not only for Indians but also for the local citizens there.