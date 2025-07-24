DNA TV Show: Is Europe becoming 'unsafe' for Indians?

An Indian man was brutally attacked by a mob in Ireland's Dublin. The incident occurred in the Tallaght area in south-west Dublin when a gang of around 10 teenagers, aged 15 to 16 years attacked him.

Is Europe becoming hell for Hindus and Indians? Are Hindus being selectively targeted in Europe? Is Europe no longer a place to live? In the past week, two major attacks have taken place on Indians. On July 19, a man ate chicken at ISKCON's Govinda restaurant in London. Knowing that this is a vegetarian restaurant, the YouTuber ate non-vegetarian food to tease the employees here. He attacked the religious sentiments of Hindus. On the same day, just 500 km from London, an Indian man was attacked in Dublin, the capital of Ireland. He was beaten to death in public just because he is an Indian.

This man was attacked with a knife and blade while going to the temple. The attackers hit him so hard on his face and head, covered in blood. The attackers not only beat up this Indian man but also snatched his phone, money and clothes. The Indian man would have lost his life if a local woman had not helped him.

What happened in Ireland is the horrifying face of racial hatred because minor children of 14 to 15 years of age were involved in this attack. The hatred reached its limit when the police wrote this attack as an alleged attack. That is, this deadly attack was termed as an alleged attack.

Why Europe is becoming hell for Indians

Between 2020 and 2024, there were 12 incidents of attack on Indians in Britain in which 1 person died. In these 4 years, there were 11 attacks on Indians in Germany as well. There have been six incidents of attack on Indians in Ireland. Three incidents of attack on Indians have also come to light in Italy. That is, in four years, Indians have been attacked 41 times in Europe.

This hatred against Indians is happening when Indians present in these countries are becoming a part of their progress. The citizens of the country who are attacking Indians, don't they know how much Indians are contributing to running their country? Indians are only 1% of the population of Europe. But these 1% Indians pay 4% of the taxes in Europe. The population of Indians in America is just 1.5% but Indians pay 6% of the total taxes of America. Similarly, the population of Indians in Australia is just 2.5% but Indians contribute to 6% of their taxes.

READ | Meet IPS Rashi Dogra Duddi, whose grand farewell in Rajasthan attended by Jackie Shroff, Kartik Aaryan

Whatever these countries have given to the Indian citizens living abroad, Indians have returned many times more to them. Despite this, what are the Indians getting? Hatred and this hatred is especially visible in European countries.

Europe is not only becoming hell for Indians, but the people living here are also feeling insecure now. Indians are only 1% of the population of Europe. But these 1% Indians pay 4% of the taxes in Europe. The population of Indians in America is just 1.5% but Indians pay 6% of the total taxes of America. Similarly, the population of Indians in Australia is just 2.5% but Indians contribute to 6% of their taxes.

Earlier people used to go to European countries to earn money and live a better life, but in the last 10 years, the situation here has been going from bad to worse, and this is the reason why today Europe is no less than a hell not only for Indians but also for the local citizens there.