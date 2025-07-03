DNA TV Show: Is China preparing for World War III as it builds massive military command cente?

The Chinese Army estimates that this military center will be fully ready by 2027. The center is being built near Beijing on a total of 1500 acres of land.

Xi Jinping and the People's Liberation Army of China are preparing on many fronts simultaneously. On one hand, the capability of firing missiles from space has been achieved, on the other hand, China is building a military center which will be the largest military center in the world.

It is being speculated that this strategic preparation of China is for World War III. To understand why the theory of world war is being linked to this military center of China, you should first see the big update related to this military center.

The center is being built near Beijing on a total of 1500 acres of land. The Chinese Army estimates that this military center will be fully ready by 2027. This project has been named Beijing Military City. The Chinese army claims that the Beijing Military City will be many times bigger than the Pentagon, the US military center. Why is China building such a big military center?

Beijing Military City vs Pentagon

Beijing Military City is being built on 1500 acres, while the total area of ​​the Pentagon (US) is only 583 acres. It is claimed that 80 bunkers will be built in the Military City, while there are only 2 bunkers inside the Pentagon, one of which is for the administrative block, while the other is for military officers. According to reports in Chinese newspapers, 8 floors of China's military center will be underground, while the Pentagon has only 2 basements or underground structures.

Former CIA officer makes big claim

Due to the eight underground floors in Beijing Military City, strategic experts are raising questions about China's intentions. A former officer of the US intelligence agency CIA, has made some shocking revelations about this military base. He claims that Beijing Military City is not a command center of the Chinese army, but it is the biggest base of China's nuclear weapons. The purpose behind building 8 basements is to keep China's nuclear weapons safe so that no bunker buster bomb or missile can harm them.

This will be a center from where direct nuclear attack will be done, and if there is a nuclear attack on China, then the top leadership of the Communist Party and military officials will be able to stay safe in this military city. What is the real intention of China behind building this military center will be known only when this military city is fully ready. But the theory of nuclear weapons cannot be denied outright.

China currently has 600 nuclear weapons, and China has not even stopped its nuclear program. According to a report, China is making an average of 100 nuclear weapons every year. This is why a US think tank estimates that by 2035, China will have 1500 nuclear weapons.