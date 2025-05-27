After refuelling once, it will be able to fly a distance of more than 3200 kilometres. This aircraft, flying at an altitude of 65,000 feet, will weigh about 25 tons.

Today, we will analyse the '5G avatar' of the indigenous fighter jet. Approval has been given to make the initial model of the fifth-generation fighter aircraft to make India's sky border more secure. The full name of this indigenous fighter jet program is Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA). It will be better than any fighter aircraft in the Indian Air Force (IAF). Due to special technology, enemy radars will not be able to detect it.

The construction of the 5th generation fighter jet for the IAF has started. This will be the first stealth aircraft of IAF. Enemy radars will not be able to find it even after trying hard. It remains invisible to the radar. This two-engine multirole fighter jet will have the ability to fly and attack in all weathers. This jet will be able to carry 7,000 kg of bombs-missiles or military equipment with it.

After refuelling once, it will be able to fly a distance of more than 3200 kilometres. This aircraft, flying at an altitude of 65,000 feet, will weigh about 25 tons. Fifth-generation fighter aircraft have changed the way of fight wars. At present, there are only a few countries in the world that have fifth-generation fighter jets.

The US has two such fighter aircraft, F-22 and F-35, Russia has the Su-57 fighter jet, and China has built J-20 and J-35 fighter aircraft. It has become necessary for India to build a fifth-generation fighter aircraft. Because after Operation Sindoor, China has announced that give its 40 stealth fighter aircraft J-35 to Pakistan. It is also claimed that the supply of these aircraft to Pakistan will start by August 2025.

Fifth-generation fighter jets are made from composite materials like carbon fibres. Therefore, on the enemy's radar, this aircraft will appear the size of a small tennis ball, and this feature is called stealth technology. Because of this, enemy missiles will not be able to target fifth-generation jets easily.

According to the Ministry of Defence, for the first time, private companies, along with government companies, will be given a chance to bid for the manufacture of AMCA. AMCA will be the second fighter jet to be made with indigenous technology.

Earlier, Light Combat Aircraft Tejas and its advanced version 'Tejas Mark One' have been prepared in the country. Private companies had helped in the construction of Tejas. But this time, with the help of private companies, an attempt will be made to make a high-speed fighter jet. It is being claimed that the first prototype of AMCA will be ready by 2028-29

At present, India has fourth-generation Sukhoi-30 MKI and more advanced Rafale fighter jets.. Many countries of the world have 5th-generation fighter jets, and our indigenous aircraft will be like them, or even better than them. If such fighter jets are manufactured rapidly, then the Indian Air Force will also get the power to escape from enemies.