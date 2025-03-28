Shami's brother-in-law Ghaznavi received Rs 65,000 in the name of wages in MNREGA.

There are more than 13 crore MNREGA-registered labourers in this country. The government has started this scheme to employ people in villages, where people are guaranteed 100 days of work, such as building roads, planting trees, and digging rivers. But in this country, a person studying MBBS is also taking money under MNREGA, and he is none other than the nephew of the country's famous cricketer Mohammed Shami. Even Shami's sister, brother-in-law are all MNREGA labourers and are taking money under MNREGA. Now, think who is usurping the rights of the poor and labourers.

According to reports, the names of Mohammed Shami's sister and her husband, Shami's nephew, are registered under MNREGA, and job cards have been made in their names. According to MNREGA records, Shami's sister Shabina got a job card made as an MNREGA laborer in the Joya block of Amroha from January 2021. Also, job cards of Shabina's husband and Shami's brother-in-law Ghaznavi, his younger brother Aamir Suhail and Shekhu were made on the same date. Shabina received more than Rs 71000 in the name of working in MNREGA from June 2021 to July 2024.

Shami's brother-in-law Ghaznavi received Rs 65,000 in the name of wages in MNREGA. The interesting thing is that Shami's nephew, whose name is registered in the MNREGA job card is studying MBBS. The administration is also talking to the villagers for investigation, the villagers are also making serious allegations against Shami's sister and brother-in-law. There have been frequent reports of scams in MNREGA, but this time the way the names of Mohammed Shami's family have come to the fore has raised the biggest question on MNREGA and its entire payment process.