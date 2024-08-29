Twitter
DNA TV Show: Indian Army's 'Operation All-Out' in J-K ahead of Assembly Polls

Deepinder Goyal's Zomato gets Rs 45900000 notices from two states for...

'Going on record...': Zaheer Khan bats for controversial rule in IPL amid mixed reactions from Rohit, Kohli

Paris Paralympics: Archer Sheetal Devi finishes second in compound ranking round, misses world record by...

‘Come quickly...': Audio clips of phone calls from RG Kar Hospital to victim's father spark fresh controversy

Analysis

DNA TV Show: Indian Army's 'Operation All-Out' in J-K ahead of Assembly Polls

Security forces have foiled two infiltration bids along LoC in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, killing three terrorists.

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Aug 29, 2024, 11:42 PM IST

DNA TV Show: Indian Army's 'Operation All-Out' in J-K ahead of Assembly Polls
File photo: X/ChinarcorpsIA
The Indian Army's policy against terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir is clear, that terrorism is not acceptable under any circumstances. Assembly elections are due in Jammu and Kashmir next month. To provide a safe environment to the voters, the army has started a crackdown on terrorists from the hills of Jammu to the Line of Control (LoC) in Kashmir.

On Thursday early morning, a sudden movement was seen on the Line of Control in Kupwara. This movement was due to the infiltration of terrorists from Pakistan near the LoC in Tangdhar and Machil of Kupwara. As soon as the news of infiltration was received, the army personnel came into action mode, the route of the terrorists was tracked, a strong ambush was laid and the infiltrating terrorists were challenged.

The army killed one terrorist in Tangdhar, while two terrorists were killed in Machil. Even after the terrorists were killed, the army is conducting search operations in these areas of the Line of Control, so that if there is any hidden terrorist, he can also be found.

"One terrorist has been confirmed eliminated (in Tangdhar operation). Two terrorists have been eliminated in the ongoing anti-infiltration operation in general area Machhal, Kupwara, along with the recovery of Two AK Rifles, one Pistol, four Hand Grenades and other war-like stores," Srinagar-based Chinar Corps posted on its X handle.

The hills of Gundha Khawas are surrounded by forests. Hence, entering the forests and conducting a direct operation against the terrorists could have been dangerous, which is why the security forces cordoned off the hills. Drones were activated to find the location of the terrorists hiding in the forests so that the army could take effective action at the right place.

At this time, it is raining in the hills of Rajouri and there is also fog, terrorists can also escape taking advantage of the fog. To foil any such attempt, blockades have also been put up in the areas near the encounter site, and vehicles coming and going are being checked.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
