Analysis

ANALYSIS

DNA TV Show: India, US hold trade talks in New Delhi amid tariff row

Both countries have described the 7-hour-long talks as positive. It was decided that efforts will be further intensified to finalise a beneficial trade agreement for both countries.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Sep 16, 2025, 11:55 PM IST

DNA TV Show: India, US hold trade talks in New Delhi amid tariff row
File photo
A 7-hour meeting was held between India and the US in New Delhi. This meeting was related to the trade deal, and its purpose was to end the ongoing tariff war with the US. Now the question is, is a ceasefire going to be announced regarding the tariff war between India and US?

Both countries have described the 7-hour-long talks as positive. It was decided that efforts will be further intensified to finalise a beneficial trade agreement for both countries. This dialogue is being considered an important step before the sixth round of talks between the two countries.

The sixth round of talks on trade between India and US was to be held between 25 and 29 August, but it was postponed due to the US imposing a 50% tariff on Indian goods. It is believed that today's talks can pave the way for the sixth round of talks.

The US team is being led by Brendan Lynch, who is the US Assistant Trade Representative for South and Central Asia. He is responsible for overseeing the US trade policy and its implementation in about 15 countries in this region. He has more than 10 years of experience in trade negotiations. Lynch has also led the US team in the first phase of talks between the two countries in March. He is an expert in areas like agriculture, manufacturing and intellectual property rights.

On the other hand, the Indian delegation led by Rajesh Agarwal, Special Secretary of the Ministry of Commerce, participated in this dialogue. But how did the talks, which were postponed last month amid the tariff war between the two countries, once again come back on track?

In fact, Donald Trump himself had started giving indications of talks for the last 10 days. Even though some of Trump's aides were engaged in making statements against India, Trump made many positive statements in recent days. As Trump said that India and the US will continue talks to remove trade barriers.

  • Trump described the relationship between India and America as special and said that there is nothing to worry about.
  • Trump also expressed hope that there will be no problem in the success of trade talks between India and America
  • Trump also admitted that the imposition of tariff on India has caused a rift in the relations between the two countries.
