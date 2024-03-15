DNA TV Show: India's strong response to US over its comment on CAA

India has recently issued CAA notification that grants citizenship to minority refugees from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

If the Indian government wants to give citizenship to the refugees present in the country and the citizens and the opposition here are worried, then it is understandable. But it is surprising if Pakistan and America express 'concern' due to any law brought by the Indian government. Pakistan is worried about why India is giving citizenship to the minorities who are facing oppression there. Pakistan has once again started spreading rumours regarding India's internal affairs. The Government of India has recently issued a notification of the law granting citizenship to minority refugees from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

The opinion of any other country does not matter in the internal affairs of India. Many times the Indian Foreign Ministry may not even want to respond to Pakistan's opinion. But this time America has intervened. It has expressed its opinion regarding the implementation of CAA law in India. In the briefing of the US State Department, US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said on CAA that America is concerned about the Citizenship Amendment Act in India. And they are keeping a close eye on its implementation process.

Many times America gives knowledge to other countries on some issues, but violates the same rules. India stated many times that CAA is a law to give citizenship to refugees. India's Ministry of External Affairs on Friday reiterated that CAA is a law to give citizenship, not to take it away. It rejected the US' 'concerns' regarding the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), and termed it as 'misplaced, misinformed, and unwarranted'.

A country like Pakistan, where minorities do not even have the right to live freely, is saying that CAA law creates discrimination among people based on faith. In the US, there is discrimination against Afro-Americans. For example, there was a big movement like Black Lives Matter in America regarding racism.

The DNA App is now available for download on the Google Play Store. You can find the app at the following link:

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.idpl.dna&pcampaignid=web_share

Please download the app and share your feedback with us.