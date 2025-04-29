Pakistan uses India's airspace to send its flights to cities like Beijing, Guangzhou and Urumqi in China and other nations.

Pakistan suspended its airspace for India after the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir. And now India is also preparing to close its airspace for Pakistan. This is being called India's aviation strike on Pakistan. Besides, the entry of Pakistani ships in Indian waters will also be stopped. Due to this, Pakistan's sea trade will become many times more expensive.

Pakistan uses India's airspace to send its flights to cities like Beijing, Guangzhou and Urumqi in China in the east. This is the busiest route for Pakistan. Apart from this, Pakistan uses India's airspace to go to Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore and Indonesia. Pakistan's flights go to Sri Lanka and the Maldives using India's airspace towards the south.

India's neighbour is also getting closer to Bangladesh these days. But to reach Bangladesh through flight, Pakistan has to use India's airspace. But if India closes the airspace for Pakistan, which is being considered very seriously, then Pakistan will have to look for a new route. Pakistan has the option of going from Afghanistan over the Arabian Sea using the airspace of Iran or Oman. Through this, it can reach South-East Asia, passing under Sri Lanka. That means Pakistan's people and air cargo can go to Thailand, Malaysia, and Indonesia. Pakistan has the option of not using India's airspace, but this will be so expensive that Pakistan's airlines will come to a standstill. Because of this, Pakistan will have to spend more distance, more time and fuel.

