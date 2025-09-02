DNA TV Show: India's 'Operation Vikram-32' against Trump

This is India's first fully indigenous chip specially designed for ISRO's launch vehicle i.e. rocket.

Operation Vikram is the name of making India's first indigenous chip. The country's space agency ISRO has prepared a chip to make India a superpower. How can India become a superpower with this chip. India has got its first 32 bit semiconductor processor chip Vikram-3201. This chip was presented to the world today during Semicon India 2025 at Yashobhoomi Convention Center in Delhi. Vikram is a 32-bit processor chip developed by ISRO's Semiconductor Lab.

This is India's first fully indigenous chip specially designed for ISRO's launch vehicle i.e. rocket. This chip is so strong that it can withstand the difficult conditions of launching a rocket into space. It has been designed to work in temperatures ranging from minus 55 degrees Celsius to 125 degrees Celsius. This chip will help India reduce its dependence on imports in terms of space technology.

This will significantly reduce the cost of India's space mission. It would not be wrong to say that today India has laid the foundation of technological independence. The beginning made by India is being considered a game changer in the direction of becoming the center of semiconductors in the world.

Taiwan's TSMC or Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company is the world's largest chip manufacturing company. South Korea's Samsung is leading in memory chips. US's Intel and Nvidia are big companies in design and AI chips. The world chip market is currently worth USD 600 billion and is expected to reach USD 1 trillion by 2030. The chip market in India was USD 45 to USD 50 billion in 2024-25, which is expected to reach USD 100 to USD 110 billion by 2030.

Why India lagged behind many countries in chip manufacturing

The first reason is the mysterious fire in the Mohali-based semiconductor laboratory in 1989, which left India behind. In the 60s, the US company Fairchild wanted to come to India but due to government delays, it went to Malaysia. India also lacked infrastructure for the semiconductor industry. The cost of semiconductor manufacturing in India was slightly higher than countries like China.

