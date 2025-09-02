Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

National crush Priya Prakash Varrier, becomes an extra in Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor's Param Sundari, shocked netizens react

Graham Greene, Die Hard, Twilight actor, passes away at 73

Viral video shows bus driver hits brakes on time, prevents fatal accident after pothole almost kills rider; Know what happened

DNA TV Show: India's 'Operation Vikram-32' against Trump

Viral Video: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav dances to Bhojpuri songs, mimics this Bollywood actor at Marine Drive

Amid Donald Trump's 50% tariff on India, Russia makes BIG offer to New Delhi, will give...

Ratan Tata's TCS bags BIG deal of Rs 5669 crore from Scandinavian company, its business is...

Is Virat Kohli's mega-budget biopic in works? Popular TV actor makes shocking claims

Shehnaaz Gill 'forgets' Sidharth Shukla's death anniversary, netizens lose cool, brutally troll her: 'Shame on you'

Swara Bhasker REFUSES to comment on Kangana Ranaut's political career, but says 'rajneeti glamours nahi hai jaha aap...' | Exclusive

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
National crush Priya Prakash Varrier, becomes an extra in Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor's Param Sundari, shocked netizens react

National crush Priya Prakash Varrier, becomes an extra in Param Sundari

Graham Greene, Die Hard, Twilight actor, passes away at 73

Graham Greene, Die Hard, Twilight actor, passes away at 73

Viral video shows bus driver hits brakes on time, prevents fatal accident after pothole almost kills rider; Know what happened

Viral video shows bus driver hits brakes on time, prevents fatal accident

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and

HomeAnalysis

ANALYSIS

DNA TV Show: India's 'Operation Vikram-32' against Trump

This is India's first fully indigenous chip specially designed for ISRO's launch vehicle i.e. rocket.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Sep 02, 2025, 11:12 PM IST

DNA TV Show: India's 'Operation Vikram-32' against Trump
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Operation Vikram is the name of making India's first indigenous chip. The country's space agency ISRO has prepared a chip to make India a superpower. How can India become a superpower with this chip. India has got its first 32 bit semiconductor processor chip Vikram-3201. This chip was presented to the world today during Semicon India 2025 at Yashobhoomi Convention Center in Delhi. Vikram is a 32-bit processor chip developed by ISRO's Semiconductor Lab.

This is India's first fully indigenous chip specially designed for ISRO's launch vehicle i.e. rocket. This chip is so strong that it can withstand the difficult conditions of launching a rocket into space. It has been designed to work in temperatures ranging from minus 55 degrees Celsius to 125 degrees Celsius. This chip will help India reduce its dependence on imports in terms of space technology.

This will significantly reduce the cost of India's space mission. It would not be wrong to say that today India has laid the foundation of technological independence. The beginning made by India is being considered a game changer in the direction of becoming the center of semiconductors in the world.

Taiwan's TSMC or Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company is the world's largest chip manufacturing company. South Korea's Samsung is leading in memory chips. US's Intel and Nvidia are big companies in design and AI chips. The world chip market is currently worth USD 600 billion and is expected to reach USD 1 trillion by 2030. The chip market in India was USD 45 to USD 50 billion in 2024-25, which is expected to reach USD 100 to USD 110 billion by 2030.

Why India lagged behind many countries in chip manufacturing 

  1. The first reason is the mysterious fire in the Mohali-based semiconductor laboratory in 1989, which left India behind.
  2. In the 60s, the US company Fairchild wanted to come to India but due to government delays, it went to Malaysia.
  3. India also lacked infrastructure for the semiconductor industry.
  4. The cost of semiconductor manufacturing in India was slightly higher than countries like China.

READ | Ratan Tata's TCS rolls out 4.5-7% salary hikes for most employees, double-digit increments for...

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Viral video shows bus driver hits brakes on time, prevents fatal accident after pothole almost kills rider; Know what happened
Viral video shows bus driver hits brakes on time, prevents fatal accident
This Aamir Khan's discovery is set to enter Maddock Horror Comedy universe, replace Sharvari from Munjya 2, her name is...
This Aamir Khan's discovery will replace Sharvari from Munjya 2
UP Schools Closed: HUGE relief for students and private employess, important advisory issued due to severe rain in these areas
HUGE relief for school students and employess, advisory issued due to heavy rain
Graham Greene, Die Hard, Twilight actor, passes away at 73
Graham Greene, Die Hard, Twilight actor, passes away at 73
HDFC Bank, India's largest private bank, loses Rs 47482 crore in just 4 days due to...; mcap declines to Rs...
HDFC Bank, India's largest private bank, loses Rs 47482 crore in just 4 days
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 years younger than him, runs successful business of...
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 yrs younger
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE