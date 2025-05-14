The range of S-400 in the sky is up to 400 km, while the range of S-500 is 200 km more than this, up to 600 km.

There is a famous saying in English 'With great power comes great responsibility'. India's air defence systems recently showed great power by foiling Pakistani attacks, and now our army has a big responsibility to prevent any future attack with accuracy. The most lethal part of India's air defence system is the S-400 system made in Russia. According to sources, S-400 has been used in Operation Sindoor, and the Indian Army wants to buy more S-400 missiles after seeing its performance.

In this system, 4 missiles with a range of 50 to 400 kilometres are installed, and India has sent a request to Russia for these missiles. After S-400, now the grandfather of S-400 is going to enter India. There can be an entry of Russia's big muscleman, whose name is S-500 Prometheus. In Greek mythology, Prometheus is called the god of fire and this missile also rains fire on the enemies.

Russia had offered India the joint production of S-500; the power of this weapon system is much more than the S-400 we have. This news would have increased the worry of countries like Pakistan and China.

S-500 vs S-400

- The range of S-400 in the sky is up to 400 km, while the range of S-500 is 200 km more than this, up to 600 km.

- Missiles, fighter jets and drones can be shot down with S-400, while S-500, apart from all these, will also shoot down satellites in the Earth's orbit.

- It takes 9 to 10 seconds for S-400 to attack a target, while S-500 will do the same job in just 3 to 4 seconds. That means the new system is two steps ahead of S-400.

- If S-500 is deployed on the border of India, then no area of ​​Pakistan will be far from its range. Those areas of Pakistan which are on the border of Afghanistan and Iran will also be in its range.

According to Russia, those advanced fighter jets which are not caught by radar can also be targeted with S-500. China has such fighter planes. And Pakistan has started trying to buy such aircraft from China. Therefore, India will need a weapon like the S-500. It is believed that there is no other system in the world that can compete with S-500.

- In comparison to the 600 km range of S-500, the range of America's air defence system, Thaad, is only 200 km.

- The top speed of S-500's attacking missiles is 7 km per second. That means, in one and a half minutes, these missiles will shoot down any enemy missile present 600 km away, while the top speed of missiles present in America's Thaad system is about 2.5 km per second.

- Russian media claims that the price of one unit of S-500 can start from about Rs. 6000 crore, while there are claims that the price of the American system Thaad is more than Rs 6800 crore.