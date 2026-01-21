FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Wife of this billionaire buys MF Hussain's painting for Rs 118 crore, details here

Border 2 lyricist Manoj Muntashir disagrees with AR Rahman's 'communal' remark: 'Biggest superstars are Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan'

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu box office collection day 10: Chiranjeevi film beats Prabhas' The Raja Saab, crosses Rs 175 crore in India

T20I World Cup 2026: BCB makes another request to ICC, asks for more time to talk to Bangladesh govt

Sanjay Leela Bhansali becomes first filmmaker to represent Indian cinema at Republic Day parade: Report

Trump calls PM Modi 'fantastic leader,' says will have 'great deal' with India

DNA TV Show: India's hypersonic vision on Republic Day 2026 parade

Republic Day Parade 2026: Traffic restrictions announced for Full Dress Rehearsal on Jan 23; check timings, other details

Deepinder Goyal resigns as Zomato CEO: Know his net worth, Eternal Q3 profit and more

Sunjay Kapur's mother Rani Kapur moves Delhi High Court against daughter-in-law Priya Sachdev, details inside

Analysis

ANALYSIS

DNA TV Show: India's hypersonic vision on Republic Day 2026 parade

This year, India's new Long-Range Anti-Ship Missile (LR-ASHM) will be the main attraction of the Republic Day 2026 parade.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Jan 21, 2026, 10:41 PM IST

DNA TV Show: India's hypersonic vision on Republic Day 2026 parade
Photo: ANI
This year, India's hypersonic vision will be on display at Kartavya Path. A weapon will be part of the parade that will send shivers down the spines of not only Pakistan but also China. This hypersonic weapon is set to be a part of the Republic Day parade. This year, India's new Long-Range Anti-Ship Missile (LR-ASHM) will be the main attraction of the Republic Day parade. This missile, which will take the Indian Navy's maritime power to a new level, is set to become a formidable threat to the enemy at sea. To understand how it will secure India's maritime territory, you need to know about its capabilities.

The LR-ASHM has been developed by DRDO. It is a state-of-the-art anti-ship missile system with a range of over 1,500 kilometers.

- A key feature of this missile is its ability to strike without entering the enemy's defence system's range. The Navy can launch it from a safe distance and accurately target large warships.

- The LR-ASHM enhances the Indian Navy's sea control and maritime strategic capabilities. This will further strengthen India's maritime security and strategic advantage in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR).

- It is equipped with sea-skimming technology, meaning it flies at a very low altitude above the sea surface, making it undetectable by enemy radar.

- Another notable feature is that it can be launched from various naval platforms, including submarines, warships, and helicopters.

This missile is capable of accurately targeting enemy warships from long distances and is also a symbol of India's self-reliant defence technology. The performance of the LR-ASHM will send a message to the world that India is rapidly advancing in maritime security and strategy.

For the first time, the world will witness India's animal contingent marching in the Republic Day parade. A ​​contingent from the Army's Remount and Veterinary Corps (RVC) has been specially selected for this occasion. Pictures of this contingent preparing for the Republic Day parade have also been seen.

