DNA TV Show: India's hypersonic vision on Republic Day 2026 parade

This year, India's new Long-Range Anti-Ship Missile (LR-ASHM) will be the main attraction of the Republic Day 2026 parade.

This year, India's hypersonic vision will be on display at Kartavya Path. A weapon will be part of the parade that will send shivers down the spines of not only Pakistan but also China. This hypersonic weapon is set to be a part of the Republic Day parade. This missile, which will take the Indian Navy's maritime power to a new level, is set to become a formidable threat to the enemy at sea. To understand how it will secure India's maritime territory, you need to know about its capabilities.

The LR-ASHM has been developed by DRDO. It is a state-of-the-art anti-ship missile system with a range of over 1,500 kilometers.

- A key feature of this missile is its ability to strike without entering the enemy's defence system's range. The Navy can launch it from a safe distance and accurately target large warships.

- The LR-ASHM enhances the Indian Navy's sea control and maritime strategic capabilities. This will further strengthen India's maritime security and strategic advantage in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR).

- It is equipped with sea-skimming technology, meaning it flies at a very low altitude above the sea surface, making it undetectable by enemy radar.

- Another notable feature is that it can be launched from various naval platforms, including submarines, warships, and helicopters.

This missile is capable of accurately targeting enemy warships from long distances and is also a symbol of India's self-reliant defence technology. The performance of the LR-ASHM will send a message to the world that India is rapidly advancing in maritime security and strategy.

For the first time, the world will witness India's animal contingent marching in the Republic Day parade. A ​​contingent from the Army's Remount and Veterinary Corps (RVC) has been specially selected for this occasion. Pictures of this contingent preparing for the Republic Day parade have also been seen.