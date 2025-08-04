DNA TV Show: India hits back after Donald Trump's fresh tariff threat

'This is not pension money': Malayalam star Urvashi slams National Film Awards jury for naming her Best Supporting Actress
ANALYSIS
Donald Trump has said that India is not only buying oil in large quantities from Russia, but is also selling this oil in the international market for its own benefit.
US President Donald Trump has posted a post on social media against India. In this post, he has threatened to increase tariffs on India. But how anti-India thinking is spreading from the US President's office to private offices and courts of US. Why is Trump's frustration with India increasing?
In his statement, Trump has said that India is not only buying oil in large quantities from Russia, but is also selling this oil in the international market for its own benefit. India does not care how much destruction Russia is causing in Ukraine with this money; that is why I am going to increase the tariff on India. Trump has already imposed a 25 per cent tariff on India and is now talking about increasing it further. Only a 19 per cent tariff was imposed on Pakistan. He is targeting India for its friendship with Russia.
Before Trump, White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller had also given a similar statement. In an interview, Stephen Miller has said that President Trump has made it clear that by buying oil from Russia, India is financing this war, which is not acceptable to US. "You people will be surprised to know that India and China are jointly buying oil from Russia." But neither Trump's threat of tariffs has had any effect on India, nor will the false narrative of the Trump government be able to push India on the back foot.
India reacts to Trump's new tariff threat
India has issued a strong-worded statement in response to Trump's fresh tariff warning. In a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the Indian government has stated it has been targeted by the US and EU over its purchase of Russian oil.
"India began importing from Russia because traditional supplies were diverted to Europe after the outbreak of the conflict. The United States at that time actively encouraged such imports by India for strengthening global energy markets stability," it said.
Earlier, Trump on Monday said he will 'substantially' raise US tariffs on New Delhi, accusing it of buying massive amounts of Russian oil and selling it for big profits. The Trump administration recently slapped a 25 per cent duty on all Indian goods. The US president also announced a penalty for buying 'vast majority' of Russian military equipment and crude oil, but no mention was made in the notification.
Statement by Official Spokesperson— Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) August 4, 2025
https://t.co/O2hJTOZBby pic.twitter.com/RTQ2beJC0W