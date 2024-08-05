DNA TV Show: India faces three major threats amid Bangladesh crisis

Embattled Bangladesh leader Sheikh Hasina resigned on Monday as the prime minister following weeks of deadly anti-government protests that killed nearly 300 people. It is learnt that Hasina has been moved to a safe location after the meeting. As Bangladesh continues to be in unrest, what major threats does India face?

India shares maximum borders with Bangladesh. The India-Bangladesh border is 4096 kilometers. Out of this, 2217 kilometers from West Bengal, 856 kilometers from Tripura, 443 kilometers from Meghalaya, 318 kilometers from Mizoram and 262 kilometers from Assam border touches Bangladesh.

That is why a special alert has been issued on the entire Bangladesh border. The Border Security Force (BSF) has increased vigilance. What are the 3 major threats India facing from Bangladesh?

The threat of infiltration from Bangladesh's 4096-kilometer border will increase. Anti-India terrorist organizations will increase in Bangladesh. ISI's foothold will be strengthened in Bangladesh under the rule of BNP and Jamaat.

Hence, Bangladesh can reach the era before 2009, when anti-India sentiments were at their peak on its land. Minority Hindus were being driven out by attacking them in Bangladesh. Pakistan's intelligence agency ISI had established terrorist training camps in Bangladesh, and by creating terrorist launch pads on the Indian border, it had started the same game which it has been doing for years in PoK on the Kashmir border. In a way, this can be like reopening the East Pakistan front of terror.