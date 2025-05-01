Indian Navy is doing different types of war exercises, including its warships and their weapons.

Soldiers of India and Pakistan are standing face to face on the border. And the Pakistan Navy has also started drills Arabian Sea, which will continue till May 4 to protect Hafiz's terrorist gang. The Indian Navy is also conducting its military drill in the same area. For the first time after the Pahalgam attack, the navies of India and Pakistan are face to face in this area. That is why questions are being raised whether this time the war between the two countries will start from the sea. The Indian Navy is doing a military drill within its borders in the Arabian Sea near Gujarat. Indian Navy is doing different types of war exercises, including its warships and their weapons.

This war exercise started on April 30 and will continue till May 3. There are 4 different areas near the coastline where the Indian Navy is practising. For this, a notification was already issued so that other ships or aircraft do not go to that area, and there is no disruption in the war exercise. The Pakistan Navy is also present about 157 kms away from the place where the Indian Navy is present at the moment. Pakistan's important Karachi port is right in front of it, and near it, the navies of both countries are conducting drills in their respective areas.

What is in the Indian Navy drill?

- In any naval drill, warships move strategically. That is, the way ships move forward, attack, create a chakravyuh for the enemy during a war, all that work is being done at this time.

- By targeting old warships or old ships in the sea, different types of weapons like missiles, torpedoes, bombs, naval guns or rockets are fired upon them, and war is practised by submerging them. Here, anti-ship and anti-aircraft firing has been practised.

- While doing this, the naval warships are divided into two teams. One team tries to attack by playing the role of the enemy country. Then the warships of the other team try to thwart or stop that attack.

Like a real war, secret communication systems are practised. The warships and the control room send information to each other and receive orders.

- Then this exercise is examined in detail. Complete data is extracted, and after examining it, shortcomings are removed.