DNA TV Show: How will Donald Trump's tariffs impact India

An additional tariff has been imposed on India for buying oil from Russia. US alleges that the oil India is buying from Russia is powering Russia's war machinery

The US Department of Homeland Security has issued a notification today regarding the 25 per cent additional tariff announced by US President Donald Trump on India on August 6. This means it is confirmed that Trump is not going to give any relief to India on tariffs.

This additional tariff has been imposed on India for buying oil from Russia. US alleges that the oil India is buying from Russia is powering Russia's war machinery, that is, Russia is able to attack Ukraine, so the tax has been imposed on India to put pressure on Russia. Earlier, US had already imposed 25 per cent tariff on India before August 7 to cover the trade deficit. Now from tomorrow, i.e. August 27, 50 per cent tax will be applicable in America on products coming from India.

Which sector will be impacted the most after US tariffs come into effect?

The garment sector is at the top of the industries of India, which will be most affected by the new US tariffs. At present, India exports garments worth Rs 83,000 crore to US annually. US had earlier imposed only 13.9 per cent tax on India, but after the 50 per cent tariff hike, it will now become 63.9 per cent. This will have a direct impact on the exports to US. In which there will be a decline of 50 to 70 per cent. That is, this sector will directly suffer a loss of Rs 40,000 crore to Rs 60,000 crore.

About 34 per cent of the garments exported from India to the world go to America. And if this export stops or decreases, then it is bound to have a direct impact on the companies working in this sector. Currently, the supply of these companies in America has been put on hold. But gradually, Americans will start moving towards other countries.

The effect of the Trump tariff has started showing on India's jewellery industry as well. Currently, India's exports to the US are worth USD 10 billion, or Rs 83,000 crore. Earlier, there was a 2.1% tax on jewellery going from India to the US, which will now increase to 52.1%. Orders have been cancelled only after their announcement. As soon as the tariff is implemented, exports will reduce by 50%. Due to this, a loss of Rs 50,000 crore to Rs 60,000 crore is estimated.