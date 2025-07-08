DNA TV Show: How will US President Donald Trump benefit by lifting ban on Syria's Al-Shara?

After the coup of Syria's Russia-backed Al Assad government, the terrorist organisation Al Sham has taken over power in Syria.

The world would have never thought that the Syrian terrorist organisation Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, which was a part of Al Qaeda, which carried out the biggest terrorist attack on America, would be removed from the list of terrorists by US President Donald Trump. The terrorist organisation, which was formed by Al Shara, a terrorist of Al Qaeda, will be made sacred not only for America but for the whole world by Trump with his decision. But Trump does things which the world cannot even think about. Once again, the US President has proved that if a good deal is offered to him, he can be made to do anything.

But how did a terrorist organisation suddenly become Trump's favourite?



America removed the Syrian organisation Hayat Tahrir al-Sham from the list of foreign terrorist organisations. The US said that the decision to lift the ban on the terrorist organisation is the result of the positive steps taken by Syria's interim President, Ahmed al-Shara. Al-Sham was earlier known as Al-Nusra Front, which was a branch of Osama bin Laden's organisation, Al-Qaeda in Syria.

Syria's current President and former Al-Qaeda terrorist Al-Shara, separated it from Al-Qaeda and named it Hayat Tahrir al-Sham. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that President Trump removed Al Sham from the list of terrorists to give Syria relief from sanctions. And this order has been implemented since July 8.

How will Trump benefit by lifting ban on Al-Shara?

- By strengthening Al Shara in power in Syria, Trump can drive out Russia and China from Syria, which were very strong in the earlier Assad government.

- After the civil war in Syria ends, roads, bridges, hospitals, power plants, oil refineries and schools are to be built. US companies will now get the contracts for this construction, which means Americans will get thousands and millions of jobs, and the credit for which will be taken by Donald Trump

- Syria's oil reserves are about 2.5 billion barrels.

- If the situation in Syria becomes normal, the refugee crisis will also reduce, which Trump can present as the success of his immigration policy.

- By normalising relations with Syria, Trump is projecting America as a force for peace in the region. This will further strengthen his dream of winning the Nobel Peace Prize