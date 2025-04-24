A large part of Pakistan's agriculture, drinking water and electricity production is dependent on water from the Indus River.

The way India is taking decisions after the Pahalgam terror attack has not been seen in the last two decades. From the all-party meeting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech in English in a Hindi-speaking state, Bihar, and thanking the whole world in the speech. It is an indication that the world will see the action India takes against Pakistan. India has suspended the Indus River Treaty. Pakistani ministers are calling it a WATER WAR. Pakistan is repeatedly calling this decision wrong. This decision is the biggest economic blow to Pakistan. India has also formally told Pakistan that the Indus Water Treaty has been put on abeyance with immediate effect. There were three direct wars between India and Pakistan, but this treaty was never suspended. Now, what will be the effect on Pakistan after the suspension of Indus Water Treaty?

- A large part of Pakistan's agriculture, drinking water and electricity production is dependent on this water.

- 90 per cent of the agricultural land in Pakistan, i.e. 4.7 crore acres area gets water for irrigation from the Indus and other rivers connected to it

- The share of agriculture sector in Pakistan's total income is 23 per cent and 68 per cent of rural Pakistanis earn their livelihood from this. In such a situation, the plight of common people as well as the poor economy of Pakistan can become worse

- Pakistan's Mangal and Tarbela Hydropower Dams will not get water. Due to this, there can be a reduction of 30% to 50% in Pakistan's electricity production. If electricity production reduces, then it will directly affect Pakistan's industry, the lives of Pakistani people and employment.

There are a total of 6 rivers in the Indus river basin. These include Indus, Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi, Beas and Sutlej. The area along their banks is spread over about 11.2 lakh square kilometres. 47 per cent of this land is in Pakistan, 39 per cent in India. A total of 30 crore people are dependent on the Indus and its tributaries.

Even before the partition of India and Pakistan in 1947, the dispute over the sharing of river water between the Punjab of India and the Sindh province of Pakistan had started. This dispute continued from time to time even after independence. Finally, on 19 September 1960, an agreement was signed between the Prime Minister of India, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru and the President of Pakistan, Ayub Khan, in Karachi. This is called the Indus Water Treaty. According to this agreement, the control of the three eastern rivers - Beas, Ravi and Sutlej was given to India, and the control of the three western rivers Indus, Chenab and Jhelum was given to Pakistan.

