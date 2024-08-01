Twitter
Analysis

DNA TV Show: How will reservation system change after Supreme Court decision

The Supreme Court bench of 7 judges overturned its 2004 decision on the reservation.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Aug 01, 2024, 11:26 PM IST

DNA TV Show: How will reservation system change after Supreme Court decision
Will the reservation that has been given generation after generation end now? Are the government and all the political parties also ready to accept, like the Supreme Court, that the real beneficiaries of reservation are not getting its benefits? And someone else is enjoying the real benefits of reservation?

First of all, understand the political importance of reservation from this picture. RJD MPs were protesting outside the Parliament today to press for 65% OBC reservation in Bihar. The Supreme Court raised a question on SC/ST reservation whether the way reservation is being given now is right.

On Thursday, the Supreme Court gave a historic decision on quota within quota in SC/ST reservation. The Supreme Bench of 7 judges overturned the 2004 decision of its own 5 judges. Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Punjab are the three states which had kept quota within quota in SC/ST reservations like OBC. The case against the stay on the decision of the Punjab government went to the 7-judge bench of the Supreme Court. On the same, Supreme Court gave following statements:

  • Quota within quota in SC/ST is not wrong like OBC.
  • States can create creamy layer in SC/ST like OBC.
  • Only a few people are taking advantage of reservation in SC/ST.
  • There are many categories within SC/ST which are more oppressed and deprived.
  • Quota within quota is the only way to have real equality.
  • States can create sub-categories and can also make laws.

States will have to do a lot to create sub-categories of SC/ST and eliminate the creamy layer. First, a policy will have to be made, the real beneficiaries will have to be identified through a ground survey and their socio-economic data will have to be collected. But how will this work be done without a caste census?

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
