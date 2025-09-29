Add DNA as a Preferred Source
DNA TV Show: How will India get the Asia Cup trophy?

The Asia Cup Tournament Regulations have a clear protocol for trophy presentation.

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Sep 29, 2025, 11:37 PM IST

Photo: BCCI/X
This is the first time in cricket history that the winning team did not receive the trophy. The question is, how will India get the trophy? What do the rules say? Today, we will analyse those rules. No one doubts that the trophy belongs solely to India; the president of the losing Pakistani team's board cannot steal it. The trophy will have to be returned, and Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav has already clearly announced this in a press conference. We will take the trophy. But the question remains -- how will we bring the trophy home? What will the process be?

The Asia Cup Tournament Regulations, available on the ACC website, have a clear protocol for trophy presentation. Under this protocol, the ACC President presents the trophy. If a team refuses, there is no clear rule, but the winning team is entitled to the trophy. According to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Naqvi had no right to take the trophy.

Since the trophy belongs to India and must be returned to Team India, the question is: what efforts are being made by India to bring the trophy back? The answer is that three steps are currently being taken in this regard.

The BCCI has demanded that the trophy and medals be sent to India soon. The ACC will have to respond under ICC rules. If no agreement is reached, a decision will be made at the ICC meeting in November 2025. The BCCI has warned of a "strong protest." Historically, in such cases, the trophy has been sent through diplomatic channels or a neutral location. In this case, arrangements could be made to send the trophy from Dubai.

This clearly indicates that the BCCI is not going to give up the trophy, which is Team India's right, in any way. Now, the matter will be resolved by the International Cricket Council (ICC). You should know the ICC's rules regarding the trophy.

A captain's refusal to accept the trophy may fall under the ICC Code of Conduct, but there is no separate rule regarding this. This could be considered against the spirit of cricket. Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav will have to explain why he did not accept the trophy, and then the tournament body, the ACC and the ICC, will decide on this matter.

