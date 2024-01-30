Twitter
DNA TV Show: How will Elon Musk's Neuralink's brain chip in human work?

Neuralink has created a coin-sized brain chip that can be fitted into the human brain through surgery.

Jan 30, 2024

Elon Musk, one of the richest people in the world, has claimed that his company Neuralink has successfully transplanted a brain chip into the human brain. And the person in whom this chip has been implanted is recovering rapidly. And the results are very encouraging. Elon Musk has also claimed that through this brain chip, phones, computers and any other device can be controlled just by thinking.

But how will this happen? Neuralink has created a coin-sized brain chip that can be fitted into the human brain through surgery. It is just like you fit a SIM card in your mobile phone. If the connection between any organ of a person and the brain gets lost, which is also called Neurological Disorder, then the brain chip will re-establish that connection. For example, after a brain chip transplant, a paralyzed person will be able to move the cursor of the computer just by thinking.

  • First of all, understand that the chip will be implanted in the brain. It will be connected to computer, mobile phone or any other device through Bluetooth.
  • Suppose this chip is fitted into the brain of a paralyzed person, then this chip will be able to read the waves generated in the brain of that person.
  • After this, this chip will convert the brain waves into computer language, which is also called binary code.
  • And then this chip will send this code to the connected devices through Bluetooth. And then that computer, mobile phone or device will follow that command.
  • In simple words, this chip has been designed to decode the signals received from the human brain and give commands to the devices with the help of Bluetooth.

Now you would think that Alexa can also do these tasks. But to give a command to Alexa, you have to give a voice command. But for brain chips, you just have to think and as soon as you think, your work will be done. Neuralink has said that its objective behind making this chip is to make the lives of people suffering from neurological disorders easier. In this, a paralyzed person will be able to do many such things just by thinking. Neuralink has named this brain chip -- Link. Because through this chip the human brain will be linked to the computer and mobile phone.

