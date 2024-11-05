The campaigns of both Harris and former President Donald Trump are fighting for every vote.

Voting for the US presidential election started on Tuesday. According to Indian time, voting began at around 5 pm on November 5 and it will continue till Wednesday morning. The US election is trending all over the world on social media. It is being discussed all over the world and every country is keeping an eye on it in terms of its profit and loss.

There is a close contest between the ruling Democratic Party Kamala Harris and opposition Republican Donald Trump for the post of President. The whole world is watching this election because whether Kamala Harris wins or Trump, they will continue to influence the whole world including India with his policies for the next four years.

This time the tension in America regarding the election is so high that security has been increased around the White House. National Guard has been deployed in 17 states before voting. This time there is a fear of uproar like 2021 after the election results.

The campaigns of both Harris and Trump are fighting for every vote, especially in the seven key battleground states of Arizona, Nevada, Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Georgia.

The results of this election can have an impact on the Russia-Ukraine war as both Kamala Harris and Donald Trump have mentioned it. It can have an impact on the Gaza dispute because both have made their stand clear regarding Israel. It will have an impact on the economic growth in the world because Trump has been in favour of a trade war with China and increasing tariffs.

Impact on Russia-China policies - Leaders of both parties can also make new strategies regarding Russia-China. It will have an impact on relations with India as Trump has a soft stand for India in some matters, while Kamala Harris, despite being of Indian origin, has a neutral view towards India.

