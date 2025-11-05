FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

DNA TV Show: How Donald Trump has turned the US into 'Pakistan'

Video of Canadian man attacking Indian at Toronto restaurant goes viral, netizens express anger

Bihar's 'honey man' earns in crores, gives beekeeping training, salary is Rs..., know all about his honey-making business

Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bengaluru set for ownership shift as Diageo initiates sale process ahead of IPL 2026

Pritam reacts to Zohran Mamdani using Dhoom Machale in victory speech as New York's first Indian-American Muslim mayor: 'It sounded like...'

'Desi' Bollywood star cheated on 'educated' wife multiple times, she kept forgiving him but..., says detective; Redditors think it's Akshay Kumar

Bihar Election 2025: Check Phase 1 constituencies list, voting schedule, other key details

IND vs AUS 4th T20I Queensland weather report: Will rain play spoilsport in Carrara Oval? Pitch report, probable playing XIs and more

Elon Musk’s Starlink enters India, signs first deal with this Indian state, not Karnataka, UP

Should India test Hydrogen bomb or wait for Pakistan? Debate begins as Trump triggers nuclear race

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Bihar's 'honey man' earns in crores, gives beekeeping training, salary is Rs..., know all about his honey-making business

Bihar's 'honey man' earns in crores, gives beekeeping training, salary is Rs...,

Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bengaluru set for ownership shift as Diageo initiates sale process ahead of IPL 2026

Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bengaluru set for ownership shift as Diageo init

Pritam reacts to Zohran Mamdani using Dhoom Machale in victory speech as New York's first Indian-American Muslim mayor: 'It sounded like...'

Pritam reacts to Zohran Mamdani using Dhoom Machale in his victory speech

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Who is Rama Duwaji? All about New York mayor Zohran Mamdani’s stylish wife redefining political fashion

Who is Rama Duwaji? All about New York mayor Zohran Mamdani’s stylish wife redef

From 'Chiku' to 'Run Machine': Unknown facts about Virat Kohli with unseen pictures

From 'Chiku' to 'Run Machine': Unknown facts about Virat Kohli with unseen pics

Virat Kohli birthday special: 7 unique records held only by Team India's star batter

Virat Kohli birthday special: 7 unique records held only by Team India's star

HomeAnalysis

ANALYSIS

DNA TV Show: How Donald Trump has turned the US into 'Pakistan'

A shutdown has been in effect in the US for the past 36 days. This shutdown under Trump's rule is the longest in the US history.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Nov 05, 2025, 10:43 PM IST

DNA TV Show: How Donald Trump has turned the US into 'Pakistan'
File photo
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Before coming to power, Donald Trump had a slogan: "Make America Great Again." But given the current situation in America and the path Trump is taking, his new slogan should be -- Make America a New Pakistan. The question arises: how did Trump bring America to this state?

A shutdown has been in effect in the US for the past 36 days. This shutdown means government work has come to a standstill. Government employees have been put on unpaid leave. Even those employees who are still working are not receiving their salaries, and this shutdown under Trump's rule is the longest in American history.

A direct impact of the shutdown in the US has been that air traffic in the US has been severely affected, and the airports there have become as bad as those in Islamabad or Lahore. According to a report, 20,000 flights have been delayed and more than 4,000 cancelled in the US over the past four days. This is because half of the 30 major airports are facing severe staff shortages. Airports in the New York area are missing up to 80% of their staff. Air traffic controllers fall under the emergency service. Therefore, they are reporting to work, but 11,000 air traffic controllers have not received their salaries.

On one hand, flight engineers in Pakistan have launched a strike over salary demands, while on the other hand, airline employees in the US are also not coming to work due to non-payment of salaries. On the one hand, flight engineers in Pakistan are not being provided with the proper equipment, while in the US, airlines are being granted clearance despite staff shortages.

READ | Elon Musk’s Starlink enters India, signs first deal with this Indian state, not Karnataka, UP

A picture of how dangerous the situation has become in the US has emerged today: a cargo plane crashed shortly after takeoff in Louisville, USA. The plane burst into flames upon hitting the ground. Seven people, including four on board, lost their lives. People are now blaming the shutdown and Trump for this horrific plane crash. Famous filmmaker Morgan Freeman has directly blamed Trump for the accident. Another post, targeting Trump, suspects that the accident was caused by a lack of airport controllers.

Trump has recently become very close to Pakistan's Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif. Field Marshal Asim Munir has become his special lieutenant, and the result is that his country, like Pakistan, is sinking into an abyss.

According to one estimate, Trump's shutdown has already cost the United States $1 trillion. If the shutdown doesn't end soon, the country's GDP could decline by 1% to 2% in the fourth quarter. Such a massive decline is only seen in Pakistan. Currently, 1.4 million government employees in the United States are not receiving their salaries. The free food scheme that 42 million people in the United States used to receive is also on the verge of being discontinued.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Bihar's 'honey man' earns in crores, gives beekeeping training, salary is Rs..., know all about his honey-making business
Bihar's 'honey man' earns in crores, gives beekeeping training, salary is Rs...,
Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bengaluru set for ownership shift as Diageo initiates sale process ahead of IPL 2026
Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bengaluru set for ownership shift as Diageo init
Pritam reacts to Zohran Mamdani using Dhoom Machale in victory speech as New York's first Indian-American Muslim mayor: 'It sounded like...'
Pritam reacts to Zohran Mamdani using Dhoom Machale in his victory speech
'Desi' Bollywood star cheated on 'educated' wife multiple times, she kept forgiving him but..., says detective; Redditors think it's Akshay Kumar
'Desi' Bollywood star cheated on 'educated' wife multiple times, says detective
Bihar Election 2025: Check Phase 1 constituencies list, voting schedule, other key details
Bihar Election 2025: Check Phase 1 constituencies list, voting schedule, other k
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Who is Rama Duwaji? All about New York mayor Zohran Mamdani’s stylish wife redefining political fashion
Who is Rama Duwaji? All about New York mayor Zohran Mamdani’s stylish wife redef
From 'Chiku' to 'Run Machine': Unknown facts about Virat Kohli with unseen pictures
From 'Chiku' to 'Run Machine': Unknown facts about Virat Kohli with unseen pics
Virat Kohli birthday special: 7 unique records held only by Team India's star batter
Virat Kohli birthday special: 7 unique records held only by Team India's star
From Jonathan Bailey to Patrick Dempsey: Meet 8 sexiest man alive winners who ruled hearts from 2018 to 2025
Meet 8 sexiest man alive winners who ruled hearts from 2018 to 2025
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE