Before coming to power, Donald Trump had a slogan: "Make America Great Again." But given the current situation in America and the path Trump is taking, his new slogan should be -- Make America a New Pakistan. The question arises: how did Trump bring America to this state?

A shutdown has been in effect in the US for the past 36 days. This shutdown means government work has come to a standstill. Government employees have been put on unpaid leave. Even those employees who are still working are not receiving their salaries, and this shutdown under Trump's rule is the longest in American history.

A direct impact of the shutdown in the US has been that air traffic in the US has been severely affected, and the airports there have become as bad as those in Islamabad or Lahore. According to a report, 20,000 flights have been delayed and more than 4,000 cancelled in the US over the past four days. This is because half of the 30 major airports are facing severe staff shortages. Airports in the New York area are missing up to 80% of their staff. Air traffic controllers fall under the emergency service. Therefore, they are reporting to work, but 11,000 air traffic controllers have not received their salaries.

On one hand, flight engineers in Pakistan have launched a strike over salary demands, while on the other hand, airline employees in the US are also not coming to work due to non-payment of salaries. On the one hand, flight engineers in Pakistan are not being provided with the proper equipment, while in the US, airlines are being granted clearance despite staff shortages.

A picture of how dangerous the situation has become in the US has emerged today: a cargo plane crashed shortly after takeoff in Louisville, USA. The plane burst into flames upon hitting the ground. Seven people, including four on board, lost their lives. People are now blaming the shutdown and Trump for this horrific plane crash. Famous filmmaker Morgan Freeman has directly blamed Trump for the accident. Another post, targeting Trump, suspects that the accident was caused by a lack of airport controllers.

Trump has recently become very close to Pakistan's Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif. Field Marshal Asim Munir has become his special lieutenant, and the result is that his country, like Pakistan, is sinking into an abyss.

According to one estimate, Trump's shutdown has already cost the United States $1 trillion. If the shutdown doesn't end soon, the country's GDP could decline by 1% to 2% in the fourth quarter. Such a massive decline is only seen in Pakistan. Currently, 1.4 million government employees in the United States are not receiving their salaries. The free food scheme that 42 million people in the United States used to receive is also on the verge of being discontinued.