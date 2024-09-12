Twitter
Analysis

DNA TV Show: How Typhoon Yagi, Asia's 'most' powerful storm, affected weather in North India

States in Northern India may receive heavy to very heavy rainfall between 13 and 14 September.

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Sep 12, 2024, 11:25 PM IST

DNA TV Show: How Typhoon Yagi, Asia's 'most' powerful storm, affected weather in North India
Photo: Screengrab/IANS
Yagi storm wreaked havoc in China, the Philippines and Vietnam. The maximum impact of this super typhoon was seen in China. But now the effect of this storm is also visible in North India and Delhi NCR. A picture shared by IMD shows low pressure is seen in the Bay of Bengal, covering many states of North India. The question is how did it affect India. Yagi storm moved towards the Bay of Bengal via the Philippines, China and Vietnam.

Due to this super typhoon, a low-pressure system was formed in the Bay of Bengal. Due to this low pressure, rainfall was witnessed in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Delhi-NCR. For the last two days, when you wake up in the morning, you must have seen clouds in the sky, you must be seeing drops falling from the sky, this is the effect of the Yagi storm. This is why IMD has issued a yellow alert for Delhi-NCR. Rain and strong winds have been predicted for the next 2 days.

Many other states may receive heavy to very heavy rainfall between 13 and 14 September. Heavy rain may occur in Haryana, Western Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Northern Madhya Pradesh. Heavy rain is occurring in many states of Northern India.

