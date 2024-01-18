DNA TV Show: How to protect yourself from Call Forwarding Scam

The government has asked people to be alert from calls, in which you are asked to call an unknown number after dialling a code.

Cyber fraudsters are adopting new methods to cheat people by sending a link, OTP and in some other way. With the new method of fraud, people do not even realize and their bank account becomes zero. Cyber ​​thugs are now calling and reaching the doorstep of people, and are luring people by making them dial a number after *401#, which is called Call Forwarding Scam.

The Department of Telecommunications of the Government of India has asked to be cautious about UNKOWN phone calls. The government has asked people to be alert from such incoming calls, in which you are asked to call an unknown number after dialling a code. As soon as the number is dialled after mentioning the code *401#, the work of cyber fraud is done. But how all this is happening?

- Cyber ​​thugs now ask people to call an unknown number after *401#, sometimes on the pretext of protecting them from phone hackers, and sometimes for delivery of goods.

- After dialling the number given by the scammers after *401#, whatever call comes on the user's mobile, that call is automatically 'forwarded' to the phone of the fraudster. Because as soon as this happens, the user's phone is hacked.

- Now all the OTP goes to the hackers. This way, the hackers empty the bank accounts of the people.

- With the help of this method, cyber criminals or hackers can also listen to your secret calls.

How to protect yourself from call forwarding scam?

There is only one way to avoid cyber fraud and that way is to be alert.

- Do not dial any code or respond to any text message. Scammers mostly adopt similar methods.

- Use Biometric Authentication Method to keep your phone safe.

- Never share OTP with anyone.

- Do not buy any goods from Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, because there is a high possibility of fraud.

- Open the received parcel in front of the delivery boy.

- Do not click on links sent from unknown numbers. Because this is where hacking starts.