The ED charge sheet reveals this network's modus operandi, which includes four important things that you must know.

Cyber ​​criminals are kidnapping Indians and hatching an international conspiracy of cyber fraud. The name of the international 'Big Boss' of cyber fraudsters is Golden Triangle. There is an area on the border of Myanmar, Thailand and Laos in South East Asia, which is called the Golden Triangle, wherein a new and dangerous network of cyber fraud has started operating. The modus operandi of this network has been revealed in the ED charge sheet, which contains four important things.

First, this network takes hundreds of people from India to the Golden Triangle by offering them jobs. There, these people's passports are confiscated, they are held hostage, beaten up. They are made to commit crimes like cyber fraud and digital arrest. Then these hostages are forced to cheat common people through social media, fake investment companies and cryptocurrency - and in this way, more than Rs 159 crore has been cheated so far.

The method of fraud of the thugs of Golden Triangle is different from the cyber criminals of Jamtara and Mewat. Here, you do not get a call, but you are robbed by advertisements on social media. According to ED's investigation, in the Golden Triangle, the business of fraud is going on like a corporate company by setting up bases in big buildings. People from China are its masterminds, who used to run Casinos in Laos earlier. But after the coronavirus epidemic, that business ended, and they started cyber fraud. That is, Casino operators have now become the Big Boss of cyber thugs.

People from India, Pakistan and Bangladesh are trapped and brought to Laos for fraud. The main reason for keeping Indians is that their communication skill are better. After bringing them here, people's mobile phones are snatched and they are given another phone with which they had to trap people of India.

