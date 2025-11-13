FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

DNA TV Show: How Taliban-Pakistan ceasefire stalled due to fatwa

De De Pyaar De 2 Movie Review: Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh cook laugh-riot sequel with Luv Ranjan, but R Madhavan steals the show, Meezaan Jafri breaks his jinx

Bijapur Operation: Maoist leaders Urmila, Buchanna among 6 killed by security forces

Twinkle Khanna, Kajol once dated same man, actress reveals on her talk show: 'We have a common ex, but...'

'Down about 6 pc': Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath cautions against investing in digital gold

'Winning here will be....': South Africa captain Temba Bavuma sends BIG warning to India ahead of Test series

Rishabh Pant joins Sanjiv Goenka in Kolkata as LSG begin crucial IPL 2026 retention discussions

Navale Bridge Accident: 8 dead, 20 injured as car gets crushed between 2 container trucks in Pune

IPL 2026: After Shardul Thakur, Mumbai Indians make another big trade - Full details inside

Bihar Election 2025: BJP must win THESE 50 seats to stay in power

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
DNA TV Show: How Taliban-Pakistan ceasefire stalled due to fatwa

DNA TV Show: How Taliban-Pakistan ceasefire stalled due to fatwa

Bijapur Operation: Maoist leaders Urmila, Buchanna among 6 killed by security forces

Bijapur Operation: Maoist leaders Urmila, Buchanna among 6 killed by security fo

Twinkle Khanna, Kajol once dated same man, actress reveals on her talk show: 'We have a common ex, but...'

Twinkle Khanna, Kajol once dated same man, actress reveals on her talk show: 'We

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Inside Sara Tendulkar, Arjun Tendulkar's lavish 102-year-old Bandra bungalow with classic wood-dining set, luxurious living area and...

Inside Sara Tendulkar, Arjun Tendulkar's lavish 102-year-old Bandra bungalow

Faridabad's Al Falah University centre of 'White Collar' terror module? Rs 74 lakh MBBS fees, 40 percent Kashmiri students, Room no.13 linked to Delhi blast; Here's all you need to know

Faridabad's Al Falah University centre of 'White Collar' terror module?

THIS city in Gujarat has Asia’s largest 400-year-old cemetery, popular tourist attractions, not Ahmedabad, Surat or Jamnagar, it is...

THIS city in Gujarat has Asia’s largest 400-year-old cemetery, it is...

HomeAnalysis

ANALYSIS

DNA TV Show: How Taliban-Pakistan ceasefire stalled due to fatwa

Pakistan wanted the Afghan Taliban to have its Supreme Leader declare that the war in Pakistan is un-Islamic.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Nov 13, 2025, 11:37 PM IST

DNA TV Show: How Taliban-Pakistan ceasefire stalled due to fatwa
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

On one hand, a terrorist plot is being hatched against India from Turkey. At the same time, Turkey is trying to broker a peace agreement between Pakistan and Afghanistan. But a fatwa has dashed Turkey's hopes. What is this fatwa, and how has the Taliban now plotted to conquer Pakistan instead of the fatwa?

Taliban Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, instructed Afghan traders to suspend trade with Pakistan and seek alternative routes and markets. Trade is considered key to preventing any war because it connects the interests of both countries. However, the closure of trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan clearly means that all avenues for dialogue have now been closed.

Afghanistan has also begun preparing for war by suspending trade. Afghan forces are conducting manoeuvres, repairing old weapons, and testing new ones. And the Afghan Foreign Minister has also explained the reason for this preparation. Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Muttaqi is deeply upset by the statements made by Pakistani leaders and has made it clear that if Pakistan attacks, Afghan forces are ready to teach them a lesson.

The Afghan Taliban possesses high-tech weapons left behind by the US. Afghan engineers are also developing new weapons. Afghan army engineers have created robots that can fire AK-47s and other deadly automatic rifles. These are controlled via computers and AI. This means that this time, the Pakistani army will also face Afghanistan's high-tech robot army. Pakistan's greatest fear is the fighters who are moving closer to Islamabad to launch attacks from within Pakistan, not from the border.

How Afghanistan-Pakistan peace talks failed

A compromise could have been reached during the peace talks between Afghanistan and Pakistan in Istanbul.

- Pakistan wanted the Afghan Taliban to have its Supreme Leader, Hibatullah Akhundzada, declare that the war in Pakistan is un-Islamic.

- That is, the Taliban chief should declare that the TTP's ongoing conflict against Pakistan is illegitimate. However, the Afghan Taliban flatly rejected this demand.

- On this issue, Taliban negotiators explained to Pakistan that the Taliban's emirs issue orders, not fatwas.

- And if Pakistan wants any religious order, it must submit a formal application to the Taliban's Darul Ifta, the fatwa-issuing body.

- And here too, Pakistan should not expect to receive a fatwa according to its own wishes; the fatwa will be whatever the Sharia law dictates.

- After this strange demand from Pakistan, Taliban negotiators clearly stated that the Afghan Taliban cannot call the war being fought outside Afghanistan legitimate or illegitimate. With this, the Istanbul talks were cancelled. And today, because of its stubbornness, Pakistan is in a state of war on a two-front.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
DNA TV Show: How Taliban-Pakistan ceasefire stalled due to fatwa
DNA TV Show: How Taliban-Pakistan ceasefire stalled due to fatwa
De De Pyaar De 2 Movie Review: Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh cook laugh-riot sequel with Luv Ranjan, but R Madhavan steals the show, Meezaan Jafri breaks his jinx
De De Pyaar De 2 Review: Ajay, Rakul cook laugh-riot sequel with Luv Ranjan
Bijapur Operation: Maoist leaders Urmila, Buchanna among 6 killed by security forces
Bijapur Operation: Maoist leaders Urmila, Buchanna among 6 killed by security fo
Twinkle Khanna, Kajol once dated same man, actress reveals on her talk show: 'We have a common ex, but...'
Twinkle Khanna, Kajol once dated same man, actress reveals on her talk show: 'We
'Down about 6 pc': Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath cautions against investing in digital gold
'Down about 6 pc': Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath cautions against investing in digit
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Inside Sara Tendulkar, Arjun Tendulkar's lavish 102-year-old Bandra bungalow with classic wood-dining set, luxurious living area and...
Inside Sara Tendulkar, Arjun Tendulkar's lavish 102-year-old Bandra bungalow
Faridabad's Al Falah University centre of 'White Collar' terror module? Rs 74 lakh MBBS fees, 40 percent Kashmiri students, Room no.13 linked to Delhi blast; Here's all you need to know
Faridabad's Al Falah University centre of 'White Collar' terror module?
THIS city in Gujarat has Asia’s largest 400-year-old cemetery, popular tourist attractions, not Ahmedabad, Surat or Jamnagar, it is...
THIS city in Gujarat has Asia’s largest 400-year-old cemetery, it is...
From Maharajas’ Express to Venice Simplon: THESE are 7 most expensive trains in world, with ticket prices starting over Rs 22 lakh
THESE are 7 most expensive trains in world, with ticket prices starting over Rs
Delhi Car Blast: Umar Nabi was a bright student, NEET-PG topper, assistant professor at Al-Falah University, was going to marry...
Delhi Car Blast: Umar Nabi was a bright student, NEET-PG topper; was going to...
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE