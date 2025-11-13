DNA TV Show: How Taliban-Pakistan ceasefire stalled due to fatwa

Pakistan wanted the Afghan Taliban to have its Supreme Leader declare that the war in Pakistan is un-Islamic.

On one hand, a terrorist plot is being hatched against India from Turkey. At the same time, Turkey is trying to broker a peace agreement between Pakistan and Afghanistan. But a fatwa has dashed Turkey's hopes. What is this fatwa, and how has the Taliban now plotted to conquer Pakistan instead of the fatwa?

Taliban Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, instructed Afghan traders to suspend trade with Pakistan and seek alternative routes and markets. Trade is considered key to preventing any war because it connects the interests of both countries. However, the closure of trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan clearly means that all avenues for dialogue have now been closed.

Afghanistan has also begun preparing for war by suspending trade. Afghan forces are conducting manoeuvres, repairing old weapons, and testing new ones. And the Afghan Foreign Minister has also explained the reason for this preparation. Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Muttaqi is deeply upset by the statements made by Pakistani leaders and has made it clear that if Pakistan attacks, Afghan forces are ready to teach them a lesson.

The Afghan Taliban possesses high-tech weapons left behind by the US. Afghan engineers are also developing new weapons. Afghan army engineers have created robots that can fire AK-47s and other deadly automatic rifles. These are controlled via computers and AI. This means that this time, the Pakistani army will also face Afghanistan's high-tech robot army. Pakistan's greatest fear is the fighters who are moving closer to Islamabad to launch attacks from within Pakistan, not from the border.

How Afghanistan-Pakistan peace talks failed

A compromise could have been reached during the peace talks between Afghanistan and Pakistan in Istanbul.

- That is, the Taliban chief should declare that the TTP's ongoing conflict against Pakistan is illegitimate. However, the Afghan Taliban flatly rejected this demand.

- On this issue, Taliban negotiators explained to Pakistan that the Taliban's emirs issue orders, not fatwas.

- And if Pakistan wants any religious order, it must submit a formal application to the Taliban's Darul Ifta, the fatwa-issuing body.

- And here too, Pakistan should not expect to receive a fatwa according to its own wishes; the fatwa will be whatever the Sharia law dictates.

- After this strange demand from Pakistan, Taliban negotiators clearly stated that the Afghan Taliban cannot call the war being fought outside Afghanistan legitimate or illegitimate. With this, the Istanbul talks were cancelled. And today, because of its stubbornness, Pakistan is in a state of war on a two-front.