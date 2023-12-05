DNA TV Show: How Rajput Karni Sena's chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi was murdered

Headlines

Read here what happened at the murder scene where Rajput Karni Sena President Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 05, 2023, 11:42 PM IST

There was a debate going on in the country for the last two days on the results of elections held in 5 states. The change of power in Rajasthan was also common in these discussions. But as soon as the Rajasthan elections are over, this state has once again come into discussion regarding the nexus of crime.

Today, in broad daylight in Jaipur, Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena President Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi was murdered in his own house. This attack was carried out by two miscreants, who fired about 18 rounds in this incident. The CCTV video related to this attack that has surfaced has shocked the entire country.

The attack on Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi is the work of gangsters present in the country. A gangster named Rohit Godara has taken responsibility for the murder of Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi. This gangster was working closely with jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. 

The news is that Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena President Gogamedi was receiving continuous threats from Lawrence Bishnoi. Gogamedi had also demanded security from the Gehlot government, but the Gehlot government did not take these threats seriously.

This was the reason that the sharpshooters involved in this incident had come with complete planning and preparation. Two CCTV pictures of this incident have surfaced. Organised crime has become stronger recently. 

Let us discuss how organized crime has become stronger in Rajasthan in recent times, and how the law and order situation has become lax. What happened in the crime scene? 

Within about 21 seconds, two sharpshooters fired 18 rounds from their pistols. When the video starts, Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi is seen sitting on a sofa inside a room. A person is seen standing at the door of the room. Next to Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, one of his colleagues is also sitting on the other sofa. Two persons were sitting right in front of Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi. Both of them are sharpshooters.

These two killers are seen talking to Sukhdev and his team. Suddenly, the killer sitting in a white shirt gets up and fires the first bullet directly at Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi. 

In his first three shots he fires first at Gogamedi, then at his colleague and then at a third person standing at the door. Simultaneously, the second killer sitting in a dark colored jacket also takes out his gun and fires four consecutive shots at Gogamedi.

When both of them start firing, they fire at everyone one by one continuously like a professional shooter. The killer in a white shirt takes turns firing at Gogamedi and his two associates present in the room.

The shooter in the jacket, after firing at Gogamedi, opens fire at the guard outside the door. In this 21-second video, both the killers keep firing bullets continuously. About 18 rounds were fired in this entire massacre. Not only this, to ensure Gogamedi's death the white-shirted shooter finally fired a bullet at Gogamedi's head from point-blank range. That means he wanted to kill Gogamedi at any cost.

Rajasthan DGP Umesh Mishra has also given instructions to increase vigilance after this massacre, not only this, the police say that a complete blockade has been done to catch the killers. That is, when Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi had asked for security after the threat of gangster Lawrence, security was not provided, now that he has been murdered, the police administration has become alert.

Gangster Rohit Godara, who has taken responsibility for this murder, is said to be out of the country at present. That means he is living abroad and killing people through his gang network. Not only this, gangster Lawrence is in jail, and he is threatening people from there.

