Analysis

DNA TV Show: How President Mohamed Muizzu's 'anti-India stance' created trouble for Maldives

The entire Opposition in Maldives has united against President Muizzu and has asked him to apologize to India and PM Modi.

article-main

Prashant Tamta

Updated: Feb 01, 2024, 11:41 PM IST

Edited by

Three ministers of Maldives were irritated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Lakshadweep earlier this year. They gave a controversial statement regarding India. Instead of resolving the matter, Maldives' new President Mohamed Muizzu made anti-India statements and fueled anti-India sentiments. He had given priority to anti-India in the election campaign. But by clashing with India recently, Muizzu has increased the problems of Maldives. The situation is so critical that Maldives has to plead with Sri Lanka.

Maldives' Transport and Civil Aviation Minister Mohammad Amin met Sri Lanka's Civil Aviation Minister. Amin requested Sri Lanka to allow the treatment of Maldives patients in Colombo which itself is dependent on India for essential medicines and treatment of serious diseases. After returning from China, Muizzu had said that Maldives should reduce its dependence on medicines from India. Now, 5 lakh people of Maldives are suffering due to Muizzju's stubborn attitude and anti-India stance. Muizzu is also facing difficulties on many fronts simultaneously.

Muizzu's chair seems to be in danger. The entire Opposition in Maldives has united against President Muizzu. The Opposition has asked Muizzu to apologize to India and PM Modi. It is also preparing to file an impeachment against Muizzu. MPs from the ruling party and Opposition clashed in the Parliament of Maldives. Muizzu's opposition to India has harmed Maldives' tourism sector.

The opposition is angry with Muizzu's attitude towards India because, at present, there is a coalition government in Maldives. Opposition MDP is the largest party, therefore, MDP is preparing to bring impeachment against Muizzu. Amid fears of impeachment, the Muizzu government has approached the Supreme Court of Maldives.

Muizzu's anti-India attitude is also costing the business class of Maldives. Maldives has suffered huge losses in the tourism sector after his controversial statements against India and PM Modi. According to data from the Ministry of Tourism of Maldives, Indian tourists in Maldives have reached the fifth position within three weeks. Before this in 2023, Indian tourists were at number one.

