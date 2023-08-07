Headlines

Analysis

DNA TV Show: How news portal, other organisation spread Chinese propaganda

The Chinese institutions that were used as propaganda tools were discussed in an article published in the American newspaper The New York Times.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 08, 2023, 12:25 AM IST

Anurag Thakur, the minister of information and broadcasting, claimed on Monday that the NewsClick website and China are connected by a "anti-India umbilical cord." The BJP leader cited a New York Times report that claimed Chinese-linked companies were funding the news portal. During its investigation, the ED discovered that NewsClick has ties to the Chinese Communist Party.

The Chinese institutions that were used as propaganda tools were discussed in an article published in the American newspaper The New York Times. The report claims that China funds various organisations around the world to disseminate its propaganda. The NYT mentions numerous nations in addition to India.

This article claims that China's propaganda wing funds numerous NGO's in America, Ghana, and Zambia, news portals in Brazil and India, a South African political party, think tanks, and numerous social media influencers worldwide.

This article claims that NewsClick was charged with promoting its political agenda in India and speaking favourably about China. ED claims that between 2018 and 2021, News Click received foreign funding totaling Rs 38 crore. 

Money given by 4 big organizations: 

  • Neville Roy Singham's NGO Justice & Education Fund Inc - Rs 27 crore 51 lakh
  • GS-PAN LLC - Rs 26 lakh 91 thousand 
  • Think Tank The Tricontinental Ltd Inc. - Rs 19 lakh 31 thousand
  • Centro Popular Demidas – Rs 2 lakh 3 thousand 

READ | Supreme Court refuses to stay HC order on caste survey in Bihar, defers hearing till August 14

Neville Roy's role in this matter

Neville Roy Singham founded two of the organisations that gave money to NewsClick. The same Neville Roy Singham has been tasked with fostering a favourable environment for China throughout the world. Neville is charged with disseminating China's political agenda by providing financial support to entities or people throughout the world.

Any organisation that received funding from China was mandated by Neville Roy Singham to propagate Chinese political ideologies under the banner of socialism. On its Youtube channel, NewsClick has posted a tonne of videos favouring Chinese government.

According to the New York Times report, China will do whatever it takes to influence politics in a nation. Anurag Thakur, the minister of information and broadcasting, recalled the time when several political parties, including the Congress, attempted to block ED's action against NewsClick today.

In his remarks, Anurag Thakur mentioned contributing to the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation. From 2005 to 2007, the Chinese Embassy donated Rs 1 crore 35 lakh to the "Rajiv Gandhi Foundation." The Gandhi family is in charge of the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation. These funds were provided by China for research aimed at fostering better ties between India and China.

Sonia Gandhi and her family were invited to the Beijing Olympics in the year 2008. Additionally, the Congress Party and the Communist Party of China signed an MOU at that time. In July 2017, during the conflict in Doklam between the Chinese and Indian armies.

Rahul Gandhi, the Congress' vice president at the time, later met the Chinese ambassador, LUO (Luo). Despite the fact that this meeting was kept a secret, the Chinese Embassy made its details available. During this meeting, improving ties between the two nations were discussed. Today, a report in the newspaper revealed a national news portal and a Chinese conspiracy. 

 

 

