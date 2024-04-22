DNA TV Show: How massive fire erupted in Delhi’s Ghazipur landfill site?

Gradually this fire became fierce and the smoke rising from it made the air here poisonous. The situation became so worse that it was difficult for the people living nearby to breathe in the suffocating air.

A major fire broke out at the Ghazipur landfill site in east Delhi on Sunday at around 5.30 pm. Officials claim that the reason behind the fire is due to the hot and dry weather conditions. Delhi Fire Service SO Naresh Kumar said that the fire was caused by the gas produced in the landfill. Gradually this fire became fierce and the smoke rising from it made the air here poisonous. The situation became so worse that it was difficult for the people living nearby to breathe in the suffocating air.

After the tragic event, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva went to the landfill site. He said that this was 'criminal negligence' of the Kejriwal government. “Arvind Kejriwal and AAP promised that the landfill site will be cleared by December 2023 if they win the MCD elections (held in December 2022)... A new landfill site has been created instead," he said. He further said that the reasons behind it should be investigated.

However, this is not the first time that there has been a fire at a landfill site in Delhi. Every summer, this mountain of garbage catches fire. Due to this, the people of the area have to face severe problems.

There was a fire at the Ghazipur landfill site on April 1, 2021. After that, a fire broke out here on March 29, 2022. Not even a month had passed, when another fire incident came to light on April 20, 2022. Last year. There was a fire at this landfill site on June 12.

In 2018, this mountain of garbage was about 65 meters high… that is, in terms of height it was slightly behind Qutub Minar. The height of Qutub Minar is 73 meters… that is, the mountain of garbage is behind Qutub Minar in terms of height.

This landfill site is spread over an area of 70 acres, whereas the Taj Mahal is spread over an area of only 42 acres.

Due to this mountain of garbage, both the surrounding air and water have been polluted. The stench and smoke arising from this have worsened the condition of the people.

