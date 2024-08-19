DNA TV Show: How Champai Soren switchover may affect Jharkhand political landscape

Last month, under pressure from his party JMM, Champai Soren resigned as Jharkhand Chief Minister.

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leader and former Jharkhand Chief Minister, Champai Soren, said that he was 'insulted' during his tenure. He added that till the upcoming Jharkhand Assembly polls, "all options are open for him". Since then, there have been rumours that he is likely to join the BJP.

People have known Champai Soren in Jharkhand for many years, but he came into the limelight when Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren was arrested by ED in a money laundering case in January this year. When the government faced a crisis, Champai Soren came forward as a troubleshooter. He became the Chief Minister and saved his party's government in the state, but Champai Soren had the illusion that he would remain the CM.

Last month, under pressure from the party, Champai Soren left the CM post. In his tweet, he also listed various instances when he was not allowed to call a meeting of the legislative party and was asked to resign suddenly which prompted him "to look for an alternative path".

On 31 January, the INDIA alliance made him the 12th Chief Minister of Jharkhand. He says that he did no wrong to anyone during his tenure.

- He is sad because someone else humiliated him by cancelling CM-related programs without informing him.

- He is also sad about the one-sided order passed in JMM.

- He is also sad about calling the meeting of the legislative party without informing him and asking for his resignation.

- He says that now he has three options, retirement, forming a new organization and looking for a political partner.

Now the question is, what will the BJP gain if he joins the party? Out of 81 Assembly seats in Jharkhand, 28 seats are reserved for tribals. JMM and Congress have won 26 out of 28 seats. But Champai Soren has a deep influence in eight seats. Champai Soren is a big leader of the Santhal tribe, so his hold is very strong among the tribals. Even if Champai forms a separate party and joins BJP, he can make a dent in JMM's tribal vote. So overall, BJP can benefit in both situations.