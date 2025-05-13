Pakistan fought this battle with Chinese weapons. The Indian Army has also given evidence of attacks on India with China-made JF-17 fighter jets and PL-15 missiles.

China sees its loss in India's gain, and that is why it forms deep friendships with India's enemies. Pakistan also got diplomatic and strategic help from its friend, China, during Operation Sindoor. Pakistan also fought against India on the strength of Chinese weapons. Today, you should know how China became Pakistan's biggest shield during Operation Sindoor.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif's statement given after the ceasefire is clear. Pakistan could not have fought this struggle without China. And now, China is trying to make Pakistan's enemies its friends. China wants to make peace between Afghanistan and Pakistan. That is why, on China's request, Pakistan also appointed a special envoy for Afghanistan. Two days ago, special envoys of China and Pakistan met the leaders of Afghanistan. This meeting took place at the Home Ministry in Kabul, where China offered Afghanistan to join its Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) plan.

Apart from this, discussions are going on about the expansion of CPEC i.e. China Pakistan Economic Corridor to Afghanistan. But why would China make Pakistan and Afghanistan friends without any interest? China wants to ensure its regional stability and dominance by making Afghanistan and Pakistan its friends.

- If Afghanistan and Pakistan become friends, then China's investments in Pakistan, especially the CPEC projects, will be safe.

- If the Taliban remains in control, then the chances of the spread of terrorism in China will be less. Due to which, instability can arise in its western region Xinjiang.

That is, China has only benefited from this friendship. Apart from this, the fewer the number of enemies of Pakistan, the stronger it will be to maintain enmity with India.

But how did China help Pakistan during Operation Sindoor?

Pakistan fought this battle with Chinese weapons. 80 per cent of Pakistan's weapons are Chinese. The Indian Army has also given evidence of attacks on India with China-made JF-17 fighter jets and PL-15 missiles. China's air defence system HQ-9 was also deployed in Lahore. Which was destroyed by India

China also helped Pakistan diplomatically... During the conflict with India, the Chinese ambassador talked about supporting Pakistan, which boosted Pakistan's morale. Even after the ceasefire, China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi also announced to stand with Pakistan for its integrity. Chinese newspapers also supported Pakistan in information warfare. Propaganda was spread in the world by publishing articles in support of Pakistan in the Global Times.