Analysis

ANALYSIS

DNA TV Show: How India overtook China in air force rankings to become 3rd most powerful

China has been eliminated from the list of the top three countries with the most powerful air forces, and India has made a spectacular entry.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Oct 17, 2025, 10:54 PM IST

DNA TV Show: How India overtook China in air force rankings to become 3rd most powerful
Photo: IAF/X
Until now, whenever the world's most powerful air forces were discussed, the top three were the US, Russia, and China. However, this order has changed. China has been eliminated from the list of the top three countries with the most powerful air forces, and India has made a spectacular entry.

WDMMA, an organisation that ranks all the world's air forces, has released its new list. India has surpassed China in the 2025 list. The US Air Force has received the highest score of 242. The Russian Air Force has received 114 points, and the Indian Air Force has received 69.4 points. India is followed by China, with its Air Force receiving 63.8 points. Japan is in fifth place, with its Air Force receiving 58.1 points. It's important for you to understand the criteria that led to India's ranking above China.

First factor - combat experience and combat skills

In 2019, the Indian Army bombed Balakot, Pakistan. This operation was carried out by infiltrating Pakistani airspace. The targets assigned to the Air Force were destroyed. This year, when the Indian Air Force participated in Operation Sindoor, it hit all its targets. The enemy failed to damage any IAF aircraft during the entire operation. The Indian Air Force has demonstrated its strength. On the other hand, the Chinese Air Force has not participated in any major war or conflict for a long time. This is why the IAF is ranked higher than China.

Second factor

The WDMMA defines the Indian Air Force as a balanced unit. Of the IAF's total aircraft, 31.6 per cent are fighter jets and 29 per cent are helicopters. Of the total aircraft, 21.8 per cent are trainer aircraft, while 17.6 per cent are drones and reconnaissance aircraft. Regarding China's Air Force, 52.9 per cent of the total aircraft are fighter jets, 28.4 per cent are trainer aircraft, and the remaining 18.7 per cent include helicopters, drones, and reconnaissance aircraft.

READ | Gujarat Cabinet Reshuffle: Rivaba Jadeja becomes MoS, gets responsibility of this ministry

Third factor

The IAF's most modern fighter jet is the Rafale, acquired from France. Along with the Rafale, the Indian Air Force also has the Mirage-2000, also acquired from France. Another lethal aircraft of the Air Force is the Sukhoi-30. Initially, this aircraft was acquired from Russia. Now, India manufactures the Sukhoi-30 itself. The IAF also has helicopters like the Apache and Chinook, purchased from the US. This means that the Indian Air Force is not dependent on any single country for maintenance or equipment.

