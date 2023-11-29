DNA TV Show: How India is preparing amid mysterious disease outbreak in China

Headlines

Delhi excise policy case: Manish Sisodia moves Supreme Court over denial of bail

ED seizes cash, jewellery worth Rs 5 crore after recent searches against ABG Shipyard

BCCI likely to approach Rohit Sharma to captain in T20Is, Iyer eyes test return in IND vs SA series

This country becomes first South Asian nation to officially register same-sex marriage

Tehelka Bhai aka Sunny Arya might be thrown out of Bigg Boss 17 for this reason

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

This small-budget cult horror film took 21 years in making, actor-producer sold his house, car for movie, it earned...

Delhi excise policy case: Manish Sisodia moves Supreme Court over denial of bail

In pics: Dangal's child actor, Jr Babita Phogat, Suhani Bhatnagar's transformation stuns fans

9 animals who can mimic human speech

7 benefits of doing squats

Indian bowlers who conceded most runs in T20I

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor sets the internet on fire in her sexy black outfit, BFF Orhan Awatramani aka Orry reacts

Munawar Faruqui, UK07 Rider, Sunny Arya: Meet Bigg Boss 17 contestants, know what they do

In pics: Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar take blessings at Pracheen Hanuman Temple in Patna ahead of 12th Fail release

Bigg Boss 17: Netizens call Vicky 'useless husband' for holding Sana Raees Khan's hand

SC warns Baba Ramdev, It will impose ₹1 crore Rs penalty for false advertising of Patanjali products

Miss Universe 2023: Meet Jane Dipika Garrett, Nepal's first plus sized Miss Universe contestant

This small-budget cult horror film took 21 years in making, actor-producer sold his house, car for movie, it earned...

In pics: Dangal's child actor, Jr Babita Phogat, Suhani Bhatnagar's transformation stuns fans

Tehelka Bhai aka Sunny Arya might be thrown out of Bigg Boss 17 for this reason

HomeAnalysis

Analysis

DNA TV Show: How India is preparing amid mysterious disease outbreak in China

In response to the mysterious disease that is spreading throughout China, the Indian government has also begun to take preventive measures; the Union Health Ministry has advised all states of this.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 29, 2023, 11:46 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Schools in China's northern regions have been forced to close due to an increase in children's respiratory illness cases. A spokesperson for China's National Health Commission, Mi Feng, claimed on Sunday that the rise in acute respiratory infections was caused by multiple pathogens, influenza foremost among them, that were all circulating at the same time.

In response to the mysterious disease that is spreading throughout China, the Indian government has also begun to take preventive measures; the Union Health Ministry has advised all states of this. Many Indian states are renovating their medical facilities in response to the puzzling pneumonia outbreak in China.

Uttarakhand medical teams have been instructed to monitor children's symptoms for influenza and pneumonia. In response to reports of an increase in respiratory illnesses among children in China, the Karnataka government's health department has placed the state's healthcare infrastructure on alert.

The government of Gujarat has also released a circular directing all hospitals to maintain a state of alertness. The government of Tamil Nadu has also issued an alert for its hospitals. Every week, fever camps are conducted by Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma. Subramanian in an effort to identify any ongoing outbreaks during the rainy season.

According to the Union Health Ministry, being cautious is all that is required and there is no need to panic.

How serious is the situation in China?

Every day, over 7,000 children with high fever and lung infections are admitted to the hospital due to this illness. The World Health Organisation pushed China for more details regarding the outbreak, which led to the spike becoming a global concern.

A fever, chills, cough, and trouble breathing are typical signs of pneumonia. However, lung swelling and a high fever without a cough are signs of the mystery illness that has spread throughout China. Antibiotics and antiviral medications are used to treat pneumonia. However, the unexplained disease's infection is so serious that children who contract it must be taken to the hospital right away.

China claims that a variety of viruses have suddenly attacked, causing a sudden outbreak of disease that is affecting children. In medical parlance, the term "cocktail of viruses" or "pathogen mixing" refers to the joint attack of multiple viruses.

China is also witnessing the same situation. Additionally, experts believe that this infection is spreading quickly. Due to the rising number of cases, only seriously ill patients are now being taken to Chinese hospitals; the other patients are given medication and sent home.

WHO is keeping a careful eye on the cases and symptoms of this disease as it spreads throughout China. Regarding this virus, the World Health Organisation has also released some guidelines. wherein people were cautioned and it was explained how the disease had destroyed China's peace.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

IND vs AUS, 3rd T20I: Glenn Maxwell shine as Australia beat India by 5 wickets

Make a statement with bold and premium men’s watch on Amazon

Isha Ambani's Rs 8.4 lakh crore brand reportedly calls off deal with big salon chain, reason is...

Anurag Dobhal wants to voluntarily quit show after Bigg Boss scolds him for calling makers biased

'He already told...': CSK CEO provides major update on MS Dhoni's availability for IPL 2024

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor sets the internet on fire in her sexy black outfit, BFF Orhan Awatramani aka Orry reacts

Munawar Faruqui, UK07 Rider, Sunny Arya: Meet Bigg Boss 17 contestants, know what they do

In pics: Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar take blessings at Pracheen Hanuman Temple in Patna ahead of 12th Fail release

From Leke Prabhu Ka Naam to Swag Se Swagat: 5 times Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif made fans groove to their songs

Watch: 7 times when Salman Khan lost his cool, lashed out at Bigg Boss contestants

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE