DNA TV Show: How India is preparing amid mysterious disease outbreak in China

Schools in China's northern regions have been forced to close due to an increase in children's respiratory illness cases. A spokesperson for China's National Health Commission, Mi Feng, claimed on Sunday that the rise in acute respiratory infections was caused by multiple pathogens, influenza foremost among them, that were all circulating at the same time.

In response to the mysterious disease that is spreading throughout China, the Indian government has also begun to take preventive measures; the Union Health Ministry has advised all states of this. Many Indian states are renovating their medical facilities in response to the puzzling pneumonia outbreak in China.

Uttarakhand medical teams have been instructed to monitor children's symptoms for influenza and pneumonia. In response to reports of an increase in respiratory illnesses among children in China, the Karnataka government's health department has placed the state's healthcare infrastructure on alert.

The government of Gujarat has also released a circular directing all hospitals to maintain a state of alertness. The government of Tamil Nadu has also issued an alert for its hospitals. Every week, fever camps are conducted by Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma. Subramanian in an effort to identify any ongoing outbreaks during the rainy season.

According to the Union Health Ministry, being cautious is all that is required and there is no need to panic.

How serious is the situation in China?

Every day, over 7,000 children with high fever and lung infections are admitted to the hospital due to this illness. The World Health Organisation pushed China for more details regarding the outbreak, which led to the spike becoming a global concern.

A fever, chills, cough, and trouble breathing are typical signs of pneumonia. However, lung swelling and a high fever without a cough are signs of the mystery illness that has spread throughout China. Antibiotics and antiviral medications are used to treat pneumonia. However, the unexplained disease's infection is so serious that children who contract it must be taken to the hospital right away.

China claims that a variety of viruses have suddenly attacked, causing a sudden outbreak of disease that is affecting children. In medical parlance, the term "cocktail of viruses" or "pathogen mixing" refers to the joint attack of multiple viruses.

China is also witnessing the same situation. Additionally, experts believe that this infection is spreading quickly. Due to the rising number of cases, only seriously ill patients are now being taken to Chinese hospitals; the other patients are given medication and sent home.

WHO is keeping a careful eye on the cases and symptoms of this disease as it spreads throughout China. Regarding this virus, the World Health Organisation has also released some guidelines. wherein people were cautioned and it was explained how the disease had destroyed China's peace.