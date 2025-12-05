DNA TV Show: How India gave Putin solution to the Russia-Ukraine conflict

One should understand the message conveyed from Delhi to Moscow through the Gita, a message rooted in friendship.

The friendship between India and Russia was seen through the philosophy of the Bhagavad Gita. Prime Minister Narendra Modi gifted a copy of the Gita to his friend, President Vladimir Putin. Gifting the Gita to Putin during wartime cannot be merely a simple present. Through the Gita, India has given Russia an idea, one that holds the essence of ending the war. One should understand the message conveyed from Delhi to Moscow through the Gita, a message rooted in friendship.

The entire essence of the Gita is a dialogue of friendship. This dialogue was conducted by Lord Krishna, who considered Arjuna his friend. That is, a true friend is one who not only provides emotional support during times of crisis but also dispels the darkness of ignorance and shows the right path of duty, or Dharma.

The Bhagavad Gita says, "Perform your duty," and Prime Minister Modi, drawing on the philosophy of the Gita, conveyed a message to Putin: take concrete steps towards peace. The Gita says, "Do not shirk your duty." This was also Prime Minister Modi's message to Putin. The true duty of a superpower is not war, but taking decisive steps towards resolution and peace.

The Gita says, "Perform the right action; fear or concern for the outcome contaminates the decision." Prime Minister Modi signaled to Putin: don't think about what the West will say if you move towards dialogue or a ceasefire; do what is right in the best interest of the world.

The same verse in the Gita states that inaction is the greatest mistake. Through the Gita, Prime Minister Modi conveyed a message to Putin: the war has dragged on for a long time, Russia is resolute, but "doing nothing" for peace on either side is not a solution. Modi's message was clear: decisive action is now most essential.

Modi gave this very signal to Putin on the world stage today: the true use of Russia's power lies not in destruction, but in finding solutions. And perhaps no one other than Prime Minister Modi could say this to Putin's face; this is the true essence of friendship.

It is the duty of a friend to speak the truth, not merely to offer support. Just as Arjuna acted upon Krishna's advice after the teachings of the Gita, you should also hear what President Putin said after receiving advice from his friend, PM Modi.

This means that Putin is also taking action despite the obstacles posed by European countries. And the strongest efforts to find a solution to the Ukraine war are also being made by Putin. Today, Prime Minister Modi also discussed Russian President Vladimir Putin's first visit to India 25 years ago and his role in creating a new roadmap for India-Russia relations since then.

Today, PM Modi also mentioned his 25-year-old relationship with Vladimir Putin. Pictures commemorating the 25th anniversary, or silver jubilee, of the Modi-Putin relationship are also going viral as President Putin's visit to India begins.

President Putin first visited India in October 2001. The following month, from November 4th to 7th, when the then Prime Minister of India, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, went to Moscow with a delegation, Narendra Modi was also part of that delegation as the Chief Minister of Gujarat. Whether we talk about the 70-year-old relationship between India and Russia or the 25-year relationship since the Putin era, there has been no difference in the relations between the two countries. Today, you should understand this evergreen friendship between India and Russia on the basis of the philosophy of the Bhagavad Gita. In the Gita, Lord Krishna said to Arjuna: