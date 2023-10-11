Headlines

DNA TV Show: How Hamas brutality replicates horrors of 26/11 attacks; Israel gives befitting reply

Israeli forces are cracking down on Hamas terrorists through their land, water and air defences, showing similarities to Indian Army’s Operation All Out in Kashmir.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 11, 2023, 11:31 PM IST

After the brutal and inhumane attack by Hamas terrorists, Israeli armed forces are retaliating against Palestine with full force, with their defence operations replicating the actions taken by the Indian Army during 2017 Operation All Out carried out in Jammu and Kashmir.

Israel is now responding to Hamas in its own language. Hamas attacked Israel from land, sea and sky. And now Israel has also taken water, land and sky. Attacks on Hamas have started from all sides. Hamas bases are being destroyed by air strikes on Gaza, Hamas fighters are being found and killed near the Gaza border on the ground, and Hamas bases are being blown up from the sea, from where Hamas fighters entered Israel.

On Wednesday morning, more than 250 air strikes were carried out in the Gaza Strip within an hour. Israeli warplanes have targeted more than 200 Hamas targets in Gaza. One of the targets is also the home of Hamas' military chief Mohammed Dief, in which his family members have been killed. Hamas' military chief, Diff, is Israel's most wanted terrorist.

In a now-viral video on social media from the war-torn country, Israeli army tanks are seen roaming on the Gaza border. An army of 100,000 Israeli soldiers is standing on the Gaza border with ammunition and waiting for orders to enter Gaza and attack Hamas bases. But until then, the Israeli army is engaged in a mission to kill Hamas terrorists. On Wednesday, 18 Hamas militants were killed in the Israeli border.

The ground report from the Zee News team present at the Gaza Strip confirms that Israel is not in the mood to let Hamas off easy after its brutal terror attack. The silence in the Israeli city of Kibbutz on the Gaza border is testifying that Hamas has not attacked Israel. Rather, genocide has been committed and massacres don't happen on the battlefield but in terrorist attacks.

Major General Itey Veruv, an officer in the Israeli Army told Zee News, “It’s not a war. It’s not a battlefield. You see the babies, the mothers, the fathers in their bedrooms, in their protection rooms, and how the terrorists killed them. It’s not a war, it’s not a battlefield. It’s a massacre. It’s a terror activity.”

Hamas militants turned the city of Kibbutz into a graveyard within hours. They entered the Kibbutz locality, which has a population of 400, and killed 200 people. Women and children were selectively targeted and shot at a point-blank range in execution-style killings.

In Judaism, there is a tradition of burying whole bodies after the death of a person. However, the Hamas attack has left the kibbutz in Israel in a state of paralysis, with butchered and beheaded bodies of babies and children still coming out of the region.

The brutalities and horrors witnessed by the people of Israel are not unlike those witnessed during the deadly 26/11 terror attacks in India, where unarmed and innocent civilians were shot dead without provocation.

However, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to butcher the Hamas terror group, forming an emergency government with his opposition to avenge the death of hundreds of innocent citizens in his country.

READ | Israel’s new strategy: PM Netanyahu joins hands with opposition; ‘emergency govt’ to hit back at Palestine

