The reputation of the American passport has plummeted. This is the first time the US has not been ranked among the top ten in the global passport rankings. Trump's policies are a major contributor to this. The US passport, once considered the world's most powerful passport, has fallen to 12th place in the Henley Passport Index for the first time. In 2024, the US was ranked 7th. However, the policies he has implemented since becoming president have led to a five-place drop in the American passport rankings.

When Trump became president for the second time, he promoted his borrowed idea, the motto "Make America Great Again." But in his quest to make America great, Trump nearly brought America to ruin. This means that Trump failed to make the American passport great; he reduced its power to mediocre. This decline is the result of changes in global diplomacy and Trump's visa policies, which have reduced the power of the American passport. Who determines these rankings, and what is the basis for determining the rankings?

The Henley Passport Index is one of the most renowned and trusted passport ranking indices in the world. It has ranked passports for the past 20 years based on data from the International Air Transport Association. A country's passport is ranked based on the number of visa-free travel destinations. This means how many countries are visa-free for US passport holders. This also includes countries where visas can be obtained upon arrival. A country's strong diplomatic relations with other countries and internal political stability also contribute to a passport's strength. During the presidency of Joe Biden, who was often described as elderly, ill, and frail, the US passport ranked among the top 10.

The Trump administration tightened visa waiting times, increased fees for H-1B visas, and made passports mandatory for diversity visas. Trump implemented a new comprehensive travel ban in June 2025, fully or partially banning citizens of 19 countries from entering the United States.

In response, Somalia ended visa-free travel for US passport holders. Other affected countries retaliated. Vietnam, Papua New Guinea, and Myanmar also removed the US from the new visa-free list. Brazil ended visa-free entry for US citizens in April 2025 because the US did not provide reciprocal access. This has impacted the US passport ranking. Trump initiated a trade war in the name of increasing America's income and pursued tariff policies. This has caused damage. Countries around the world are responding to America's tough policies in the same way.