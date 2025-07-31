DNA TV Show: How Donald Trump's policies are affecting US relations with other countries

Countries like China, Russia, and Iran have become big enemies of the US during Trump's reign.

US President Donald Trump is calling India his friend even after imposing tariffs. Trump has still kept the option of talks with India. But will India now be able to see a true friend in US President Donald Trump? Most people will answer this question in the negative. The reason for this is Donald Trump himself.

Countries like China, Russia, and Iran have become big enemies of the US during Trump's reign. Many countries like France and Canada, which were strong partners of the US, have also come out against Trump's policies.

One can say that the value of the President of a country like US, which once had a great influence in the world, has now become zero in the world because he is ignoring the interests of his partners. At present, the US's neighbouring country, Canada, has also been included in the list of countries challenging US.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has made a big announcement that he is working on a plan to recognise Palestine as an independent nation in the United Nations General Assembly in September. That is, Canada will become the third country of the G-7 to recognise Palestine after the UK and France made a similar announcement last week.

The Canadian PM has talked about three conditions which are easy for Palestine to fulfil. According to the first condition, the Palestinian Authority will have to make basic reforms in governance. The second condition is that transparent elections should be held in 2026 without Hamas. The third condition is that weapons should be eliminated from Palestinian areas.

Apart from this, Canada has been sending aid to Gaza. Canada sent USD 30 million to help Palestinian citizens. Moreover, one crore dollars were given to increase the stability of the Palestinian Authority. The way Donald Trump is increasing his opponents all over the world, he can ruin not only his country but also his party in the country. And he can reduce the number of America's friends in the world.