A case has been registered against actor Allu Arjun, his security team and the theatre management in connection with the death of the woman, police said.

Allu Arjun's film 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' has been released in theatres across the country. A different craze for the film is visible in front of every theatre. The premiere of the film Pushpa-2 was held in Hyderabad on Wednesday. During the premiere, Pushpa-2 superstar Allu Arjun also reached Sandhya theatre. When people came to know that Allu Arjun himself was coming to Sandhya theatre, a flood of his fans came. As soon as Allu Arjun arrived, people started clicking his photos. There was a scuffle to go near the actor.

But then there was a stampede outside the theatre, people started running to save their lives. Police had to lathicharge to control the crowd. In this stampede, a woman died and two were injured, who have been admitted to the hospital.

The deceased woman has been identified as Revathi who was a resident of Dilsukhnagar. The woman had attended the premiere of the film with her husband Bhaskar and two children. The video shows that the police and some people are running to help the woman. But the woman died on the spot, while her son's condition remains critical. A case was registered against actor Allu Arjun, his security team and the theatre management in connection with the death of the woman, police said.

Before the release of the film, the film's actor Allu Arjun and actress Rashmika Mandanna have premiered the film in different cities. When the trailer of the film was launched in Patna, thousands of fans had reached to see Allu Arjun and Rashmika and a stampede-like situation had arisen.