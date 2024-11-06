This is the first time in the history of the US since 1892 that someone has won the election again after a gap of four years.

Donald Trump has created history by winning the US presidential election. Out of the US' 538 electoral votes, Trump's Republican Party has got 277 votes, whereas the majority figure is 270. Democratic Party's Kamala Harris got 224 popular votes. Although the final results have not come yet. But Trump's victory is certain.

This is the first time in the history of US since 1892 that someone has won the election again after a gap of four years. Trump won in 2016, lost in 2020 and now won again in 2024. Trump has not only registered a victory but has also made history. Ex-President Grover Cleveland had created such a history 132 years ago.

But how did Trump win despite so many controversies? The biggest reason for this is swing states, which ensured Trump's victory. But what are these swing states? There are seven swing states in the US and Trump has won in all seven states. Whereas last time Trump had won in only one swing state.

Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Georgia, Nevada, Arizona and North Carolina are the states with 93 seats. Here, it is difficult to predict which way the votes will swing. Just like in India, it is said if you win UP, then you are assured of the throne of Delhi. Similarly, in the US, whoever wins these swing states reaches the White House.

